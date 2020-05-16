Republican who flipped California congressional district: People are 'underestimating' Trump's 'popularity'

Republican Mike Garcia credited the power of President Trump's popularity for his success in flipping a California congressional district -- the first such defeat for Democrats since 1998.

"California's 25th District -- Northern L.A., parts of Ventura County, very purple district -- and people are underestimating the popularity right now of President Trump," Garcia, a former military pilot, said Saturday on "Cavuto Live."

"And it's not just among the Republicans, but also the middle third of Americans ... who just want to be able to continue to afford to live in California and want to see jobs improve, wages go up, and this economy get back on its feet," he told host Neil Cavuto.

"So when you look at who you trust to lead us through this recovery, it should be put back in the hands of the folks that got us to this thriving economy, the record-setting economy around the world, and that is this administration and the Republican Party," he added.

Garcia won the district's special election earlier this week, replacing former Rep. Katie Hill, a Democrat who resigned amid scandal after admitting to an affair with a campaign staffer.

His success could be short-lived, however, as he has to fight for a full term in November.

Garcia spoke out as the nation approached another round of elections in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The virus has taken a substantial toll on the U.S. economy, which Republicans and the president had been touting as one of their most important successes.

When asked about skyrocketing unemployment, Garcia cautioned against merely throwing money at the problem.

"We've got to figure out how to navigate this. This is all uncharted water," he said. :While we continue to drive the infection rate down and be mindful of the health and safety of our constituents, we also have to work with the businesses ... and figure out how to mitigate but still get back to turning the lights on and get back to work and creating the jobs and working on the demand side of this economy."

"Just throwing more money at it from the federal government does not make an economy. The economy needs to reinvigorate, and we need to get people out there working and also buying goods," he said.