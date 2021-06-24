US has lowest levels of public trust in media among 46 countries: Reuters survey

The United States ranks last among 46 countries when it comes to public trust in the media, according to a report published Tuesday.

The survey, which was conducted in Jan. and Feb. with approximately 92,000 respondents, found that only 29% of those in the U.S. said they could trust most news most of the time, while Finland held the highest level of trust in the media at 65%. The study was commissioned by the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, and conducted by YouGov.

The survey also found that trust in the media improved in nearly every country surveyed, but not in the U.S., where the level of trust remained largely flat from the previous year.

According to the Poynter Institute for Media Studies, a possible explanation for the lack of growth in how much people trust the media was "extreme political polarization" in the U.S. It pointed out that 75% of those in the survey who identified as being on the right of the political spectrum thought coverage of their views was unfair.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald described the findings in the report as "unsurprising." "Most amazing is that the corporate sector of the US media is failing in every respect: financially, culturally, collapsing trust. Any other industry failing like this would engage in self-critique, asking why. They never do," he wrote.

Other critics on social media argued that the media needed to "take an opportunity for introspection," and realize that it was not a matter of perception from the public, while some questioned why anyone would be surprised by the data.

