Funeral today for Gianno Caldwell’s teen brother, saying ‘the grieving process has started’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell delivers a heartfelt message regarding Chicago's tragic crime crisis in the wake of his 18-year-old brother's funeral.

GIANNO CALDWELL: I woke up today with my heart feeling like it was beating out of my chest. I have not been able to grieve because I've been focusing on meticulously planning a funeral and fighting for justice for Christian. But today, the grieving process has started. The grieving process has started. My baby brother Christian didn't deserve this. Not at all. But there are countless victims in Chicago who also don't deserve this. Who we don't even know their names. I'm only here talking to you, and as much as I love you, brother, I would rather not be in front of this camera, right in front of the church that we're going to bury my baby brother. But I'm still praying. Believe in God for justice, because I know the guy that I serve is a God of justice, 100%.

When I pulled up here today, and I gave you that big hug, an embrace, and I said, this is the most difficult thing that I've done in my life. I just have no words. But I have to be strong for my family. As we bury my baby brother and the first double-breasted suit that I was able to save money to buy, his favorite color is royal blue. He's going to be buried in it today with a lot of love, with friends and family from across the world coming to join us today. I want to thank my Fox News family, Suzanne, Jay, Lachlan, Amy, Sean and everybody for the support, the love, the continuous love and support, Sean Hannity. Everyone has been amazing, and you all have been covering this story like it's a family story. So I really appreciate that. But I want to say, for those who may want justice for their families as well. Keep fighting. The fight never ends until you get it. So keep fighting, keep persevering. Keep working towards that because there is hope. And I'm here knowing that there is hope and that there will be justice for my baby brother.

FOX NEWS'S GIANNO CALDWELL SHARES TRAGIC NEWS OF HIS TEENAGE BROTHER'S MURDER IN CHICAGO

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: