'Full House' actress defends Olympics 'Last Supper' performance after Christian co-star blasts it

"Full House" star Jodie Sweetin appeared to take a dig at her former television sister Candace Cameron Bure after the devout Christian criticized the opening ceremony featuring drag queens at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Cameron Bure was one of several public figures who railed against the performance that was widely interpreted as mocking the world-famous Leonardo da Vinci painting of Jesus and his disciples during "The Last Supper."

"To watch such an incredible and wonderful event that’s going to take place over the next two weeks and see the opening ceremonies completely blaspheme and mock the Christian faith with their interpretation of the Last Supper was disgusting, and it made me so sad," Cameron Bure wrote on Instagram on Friday.

On Monday, Sweetin defended the ceremony and accused those offended by it of being ignorant of art history.

"Tell me you don’t know about art or history without TELLING me you don’t know about art or history," Sweetin reportedly wrote in an Instagram story alongside a reel mocking critics of the ceremony.

Sweetin shared another post on Instagram defending the controversial performance as actually about the "feast of Dionysus," the Greek god of fertility, wine and pleasure.

"The drag queens of the Olympics were re-creating the feast of Dionysus, not the last supper," she explained in her post, according to Entertainment Weekly. "And even if you thought it was a Christian reference — what's the harm? Why is it a 'parody' and not a tribute? Can drag queens not be Christian too?"

Sweetin was echoing the explanation given by organizers of the event, who claimed the skit was actually portraying the Greek god Dionysus.

The official Olympics X account tweeted, "The interpretation of the Greek God Dionysus makes us aware of the absurdity of violence between human beings."

Cameron Bure edited her post on Sunday to address this defense.

"Since posting, many have tried to correct me saying it wasn’t about an interpretation of Da Vinci’s The Last Supper, but a Greek god and the festival of Dionysus; who is a god of lust, insanity, religious ecstasy, ritual madnes etc. I still don’t see how that relates to unifying the world through competitive sports and acceptable for children to watch. In any case, I’m not buying it," she wrote before sharing encouragement to her Christian followers.

Paris 2024 spokesperson Anne Descamps also addressed the backlash over the weekend and apologized for any offense taken.

"Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. [The opening ceremony] tried to celebrate community tolerance," Descamps told reporters, via Reuters .

"We believe this ambition was achieved. If people have taken any offense, we are really sorry."

