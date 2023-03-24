Fruit Roll-Ups forced to issue warning about eating wrappers: 'Someone had to tell the people'

Kids' snack product Fruit Roll-Ups was forced to weigh in after TikTok users posted videos apparently eating the plastic casing around the chewy bar.

TikTok users shared videos trying the viral food trend of freezing the bars before eating them and even filling the bars with ice cream.

But some TikTok users seemed to not believe there was plastic around the bars and said you could eat the whole bar with the plastic apparently intact.

That's when the the social media account for Fruit Roll-Ups posted their own video in response to show that there was indeed inedible plastic around the bar. The account left a cheeky note underneath their video.

"Legal is making me clarify that you should not attempt to eat plastic," the company wrote in the caption.

General Mills, the manufacturer of Fruit Roll-Ups, repeated the same message in a statement.

"While consumers can enjoy Fruit Roll-Ups in many fun ways, including frozen, they should always remove the plastic wrap before freezing or consuming the product," the spokesperson told NBC News.

Other TikTok users were delighted by the company weighing in on the bizarre video. "The fact that y'all had to make this," one TikTok user posted in response.

"All in a day's work," Fruit Roll-Ups teased back. "Someone had to tell the people," the account said to another surprised user.

While many TikTok trends are relatively harmless, the social media platform has been home to more dangerous ones.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Last August, some users started taping their mouths shut at nighttime, insisting it gave them better sleep. One alarmed doctor called the trend one of "the most dangerous I've seen in some time."

Police departments issued warnings after injuries were reported in several cities due to a trend called the "Orbeez challenge" where users were encouraged to sneak up and attack unsuspecting people with a gel pellet gun.

Other disturbing trends experts have warned about include the "Blackout challenge," "Benadryl challenge" and "Beezin' challenge."