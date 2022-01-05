Fraternal Order of Police VP pleads for 'demonization' of law enforcement to stop

Fraternal Order of Police Vice President Joe Gamaldi blasted the "demonization" of law enforcement on "The Faulkner Focus" Wednesday after attacks against officers skyrocketed in 2021.

"There are a lot of politicians out there and people in the media and citizens who don't think we deserve any kind of respect," Gamaldi told host Harris Faulkner. "But you know what? We damn sure earn that respect every single day that we put that uniform on through our blood, sweat and tears. And it's well past time for the violence against law enforcement to stop and the demonization of law enforcement to stop."

Attacks on law enforcement officers in America hit a record high in 2021 with 346 officers shot in the line of duty, according to a FOP report released Monday. Ambush-style attacks were up 115% percent over 2020.

Gamaldi, who is an active police sergeant, warned it has become "extremely hard" to find people interested in working in law enforcement amid the escalation of violence.

"You have to watch each other's backs because criminals right now, they don't care about shooting at police officers," he said. "It's not like it used to be that they actually feared the consequences for their actions. They're thinking less and less of shooting at us and less and less of killing us."

An Illinois police sergeant was fatally shot last week with her own service weapon by a gunman when responding to a call. Documents provided to Fox News revealed Wednesday Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic had pleaded for her life moments before.

"That's the reality of what we're dealing with every single day that this could be the last time that we leave our homes, the last time we say goodbye to our families," Gamaldi said.

"These monsters stood over her while she begged for her life, and they shot her twice in the neck and face. It's disgusting and it needs to stop."

Gamaldi hopes Americans will "wake up" and vote out "rogue" prosecutors embracing "woke" liberal crime agendas like new Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg Jr., who has stressed "alternatives" to incarceration and reduced sentences for serious crimes.

"I can't even wrap my mind around the stupidity of this individual to put this forward right now," Gamaldi said. "It's about time that we start dealing with the real issues in our communities, which is crime, and stop focusing on all of this other nonsense."