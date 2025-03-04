Fox News' Zelenskyy interview watched by 6.4 million viewers, surpassing NBC, CBS evening newscasts

Fox News Channel scored a massive victory on Friday as Bret Baier's sit-down with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy surpassed the NBC and CBS evening newscasts.

"Special Report with Bret Baier" peaked at a whopping 6.4 million viewers with 855,000 in the advertiser-coveted demographic ages 25-54 during the first 15 minutes of the program, when Baier spoke with Zelenskyy for his first interview following his explosive Oval Office meeting with President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance earlier in the day.

The first 30 minutes of "Special Report," which averaged 6.2 million total viewers from 6-6:30 p.m. ET, topped the historically giant broadcast audiences of NBC and CBS that day. "NBC Nightly News" averaged 5.76 million viewers and "CBS Evening News" averaged 3.9 million viewers during the 6:30-7 p.m. ET timeslot.

FOX CORPORATION CEO LACHLAN MURDOCH TOUTS FOX NEWS CHANNEL SUCCESS AS RATINGS, ADVERTISING REVENUE THRIVE

Zelenskyy made headlines when he told Baier he didn't apologize to Trump following their diplomatic clash, saying he was "not sure that we did something bad."

"What set you off?" Baier asked. "What made you mad?"

"It's not about mad, Bret," Zelenskyy responded. "When [American politicians], for example, say that Ukraine is almost destroyed, that our soldiers run away, that they are not heroes, that Ukraine lost million[s] of civilians, its president is [a] dictator, you know, what is reaction? It’s not about me. The reaction is that where is our friendship, Ukraine and United States?"

Zelenskyy went on to acknowledge the dust-up was "not good" for both the U.S. and Ukraine.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL HAS BEST FEBRUARY IN NETWORK HISTORY, CRUSHES CNN AND MSNBC

For the week, Fox News Channel similarly surpassed NBC and ABC's offerings in primetime. Fox News averaged 3.6 million total viewers while NBC averaged 3.5 million and ABC averaged 2.2 million viewers.

"The Five" maintained its status as the most-watched program on cable news, averaging 4.6 million viewers the week of February 24. Going through the programming lineup, "Special Report" averaged 3.8 million viewers, "The Ingraham Angle" averaged 3.5 million, "Jesse Watters Primetime" averaged 4.2 million, "Hannity" averaged 3.3 million, "Gutfeld!" averaged 3.3 million and "Fox News @ Night" averaged 1.8 million.

OVER 10 MILLION VIEWERS WATCHED FOX NEWS' INAUGURATION COVERAGE, CRUSHING ALL OTHER NETWORKS