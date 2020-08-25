Fox News attracts record RNC opening night audience, outdrawing CNN and MSNBC combined

Fox News had the most-watched opening night for any convention coverage in the history of cable news among total viewers when a whopping 7.1 million people tuned in for the first night of the Republican National Convention.

Fox News’ average viewership of 7.1 million from 10-11 p.m. ET topped ABC, CBS and NBC combined as no broadcast networks cracked the 2 million-viewer plateau.

CNN and MSNBC also failed to outdraw Fox News combined, as CNN averaged a smidge over 2 million viewers and MSNBC settled for 1.6 million.

In total, roughly 15.8 million people tuned in to the RNC from 10-11 p.m. ET across Fox News, CNN, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC.

Viewers witnessed a variety of speeches that focused on the promise of America's future, as Republicans criticized what they saw as a negative outlook put forward during last week's Democratic convention.

A number of speakers praised the accomplishments of President Trump's administration before the coronavirus pandemic struck, while pushing back against Democrats and radical policy proposals.

Fox News didn’t only dominate during the key speeches, averaging 6.5 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET compared to CNN’s 2 million and MSNBC’s 1.8 million.

“Hannity” scored his second most-watched episode ever, averaging nearly 7 million viewers.

Sean Hannity's program recently averaged 4.1 million viewers to finish July as the most-watched show in cable news, helping Fox News finish No. 1 among all of basic cable during the prime-time hours of 8-11 p.m. for the seventh straight month.

All RNC ratings data courtesy of early Nielsen Media Research.

