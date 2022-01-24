Fox News' Peter Doocy says Biden 'cleared the air' with him following the 'SOB' insult

Fox News Peter Doocy revealed that President Biden called his cellphone following a hostile exchange the two of them had at the White House earlier in the day.

During an event on Monday evening, Doocy attempted to ask Biden a question about inflation, to which the president responded by calling him a "stupid son of a b----."

Appearing on "Hannity," Doocy said the president reached out to him "within about an hour of that exchange."

"He said ‘It’s nothing personal, pal,'" Doocy said. "And we went back and forth, and we were talking about just kind of moving forward, and I made sure to tell him that I'm always gonna try to ask something different than what everybody else is asking. And he said, ‘You got to.’ And that's a quote from the president, so I'll keep doing it."

FOX NEWS' PETER DOOCY LAUGHS OFF BIDEN ‘SOB’ INSULT': ‘NOBODY HAS FACT-CHECKED HIM YET AND SAID IT WASN’T TRUE'

When Fox News' Sean Hannity asked if Biden apologized, Doocy responded, "He cleared the air and I appreciate it."

"We had a nice call," Doocy said.

"That's not an answer," Hannity chuckled. "That doesn't sound like an apology."

"He said 'It's nothing personal, pal.' And I told him that I appreciate him reaching out," Doocy replied, adding, "Hey Sean, the world is on the brink of, like, World War III right now with all of this stuff going on. I appreciate that the president took a couple of minutes out this evening while he was still at this desk to give me a call and clear the air."

"I don't need anybody to apologize to me. He can call me whatever he wants as long as it gets him talking!" Doocy added. "I think that's enough. That's enough. So we can move on. We can now move forward. There will be years- three to seven years of opportunities to ask him about different stuff."

Biden met with the Competition Council and members of his cabinet Monday to discuss ways to lower prices for American families.

Following his prepared remarks, near the eight-minute mark of the live stream, members of the press began shouting questions, hoping for the president to take a few before they were shown the door by White House staff.

Biden knocked the first reporter, who asked about the administration's call with European leaders as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise.

BIDEN CALLS FOX NEWS' PETER DOOCY A ‘STUPID SON OF A B----’ AFTER QUESTION ON INFLATION

"The only reason I don't like doing is this because you never report on why it's called a meeting because you never report on why I've called a meeting, and this is important" Biden said. "I had a very, very, very good meeting, totally unanimity with all the European leaders will talk about it later. Thank you."

"Will you take questions on inflation then?" Doocy then asked. "Do you think inflation will be a political liability ahead of the midterms?"

As Doocy and the other reporters were being shooed away, Biden took a swipe at the Fox News correspondent.

"That’s a great asset, more inflation. What a stupid son of a b----," Biden said to his cabinet.

Last week, Biden similarly lashed out at Fox News White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich for attempting to press him following his controversial remarks at his press conference about the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Why are you waiting on Putin to make the first move, sir?" Heinrich asked.

Biden chuckled, softly replying, "What a stupid question."

The White House later walked back Biden's comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Early in his administration, Biden warned his staff to show colleagues and members of the press with respect.

"I’m not joking when I say this: If you’re ever working with me and I hear you treat another colleague with disrespect or talk down to someone, I promise you, I will fire you on the spot — on the spot. No ifs ands or buts," Biden said. "Everybody is entitled to be treated with decency and dignity."