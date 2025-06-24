Fox News outdraws ABC, NBC, CBS during breaking news coverage of US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Americans turned to Fox News Channel in droves on Saturday night as the network’s breaking news coverage of the U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities led all television, including ABC, NBC and CBS.

Fox News averaged 4.9 million total viewers during the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m. ET to trounce the viewership of all competitors and double runner-up ABC’s 2.3 million viewers in the process. It was the third highest-rated Saturday primetime in Fox News history.

Fox News crushed every broadcast network’s breaking news coverage and dominated cable, too, as CNN managed only 1.8 million viewers and MSNBC settled for 1.2 million. During the historic breaking news coverage, Fox News held a 62% share of the cable news audience.

The historic night saw Chief Political Anchor Bret Baier lead Fox News Channel’s breaking coverage and "Hannity" namesake Sean Hannity take over ahead of Trump’s address.

Fox News also prevailed among the advertiser-coveted demographic of adults aged 25-54, topping every competitor's breaking news coverage while averaging 898,000 viewers from the critical group, compared to 523,000 for runner-up ABC and 495,000 for third-place CNN.

Fox News’ coverage peaked during President Trump’s speech from 10-10:15 p.m. ET, drawing a staggering 7.5 million total viewers and 1.6 million among the key demo.

During the entire 10 p.m. ET hour, Fox News drew 5.9 million total viewers and 1.1 million among the demo, topping CNN and MSNBC combined in both categories.

Fox News Digital had its best two-day weekend average of 2025 across all key metrics as Trump’s address generated two million video views. It was the No. 1 news brand on social media throughout the weekend as Americans sought information and analysis of the strikes on Iran.

Fox News also delivered 62 million total video views on YouTube for the weekend to lead all news brands, according to YouTube Analytics.

All ratings data courtesy of Nielsen Media Research.