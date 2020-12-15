Fox News International expands reach, set to be available in 30 countries

Fox News International, Fox News Media’s international streaming service, is expanding to Chile, Panama and Portugal, the company announced on Tuesday.

Fox News International is currently available in Mexico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Spain, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Romania, Sweden, Costa Rica, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Slovakia and Iceland.

The Dec. 17 launch of service in Chile, Panama and Portugal brings the total number of countries where the streaming service is available to 30, surpassing Fox News Media’s original goal of availability in 20 countries by the end of 2020.

Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network content is available on the service, along with a catalog of 20 on-demand programs. The service wrapped up November with its highest-performing month since it launched in August.

Fox News International was listed among the top news apps on the Apple app store across Europe for the week of Nov. 2, according to Sensor Tower.

Last week, Fox News Media announced plans to launch a new streaming service dedicated to weather in 2021.

FOX Weather is expected to launch in the third quarter of the new year with the FOX Weather App, along with a website and streaming service that will offer local, regional and national updates and information on all things weather.

It will feature original, live programming and the ad-supported service will use Fox News and Fox Television Stations’ vast resources, including more than 75 meteorologists across 17 stations, in addition to Fox News reporters.