Fox News impeachment hearings coverage tops all broadcast, cable networks for second day

Fox News Channel’s coverage of impeachment hearings continued to outperform all other broadcast and cable news networks among total viewers during the second day on Friday, according to early Nielsen Media Research data.

Fox News averaged 2.8 million viewers from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. ET on Friday during the open hearing, compared to 2.7 million for MSNBC and CNN’s 1.8 million. FNC also topped cable news among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 412,000 compared to MSNBC’s 393,000 and CNN’s 381,000.

Fox News’ coverage, led by Bret Baier, Martha MacCallum, Chris Wallace, Juan Williams, Bill Hemmer, Sandra Smith and Dana Perino, peaked from 1-2 p.m. ET with 3.1 million viewers.

FNC topped broadcast networks, too, averaging 2.7 million viewers when the hearing was aired on ABC, NBC and CBS affiliates from 9-11 a.m. ET and 1-2 p.m. ET.

CBS averaged 2 million, ABC averaged 1.9 million and NBC picked up 1.8 million total viewers.

FNC’s audience carried over to primetime, as it topped MSNBC and CNN across the board on Friday night. Fox News averaged 3.2 million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET, compared to 2.9 million for MSNBC and 1.3 million for CNN.

FNC also topped all competitors during first day of open impeachment hearings on Wednesday, 2.9 million viewers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. ET during the hearing before the House Intelligence Committee.

The House Intelligence Committee’s second week of hearings are scheduled for Tuesday morning.