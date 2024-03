Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Fox News Channel host Jesse Watters spoke with radical progressive activists for his new book, "Get It Together: Troubling Takes from the Liberal Fringe," which hits stores on Tuesday and urges Americans to stop trying to solve personal problems with politics.

Watters found that he actually liked some of the liberal activists and believes that many of their political positions originated from their own personal drama.

Watters, who hosts "Jesse Watters Primetime" and co-hosts "The Five," concluded that many of the activists he spoke with simply need to work on themselves, as opposed to pushing for left-wing legislation.

Watters spoke with everyone from Black supremacists to a professional cuddler and a transgender person who identifies as a wolf for "Get It Together."

"You will take said book, and you will devour it, lovingly, and cherish it, then drive to a book signing where I will John Hancock it, hug you, and tell what Dana Perino is really like," Watters recently joked on "The Five."

Watters’ previous book, "How I Saved the World," was a No. 1 New York Times bestseller.

"The Five" has been the No. 1 show in cable news for nine consecutive quarters, while "Jesse Watters Primetime" is regularly among the most-watched programs on cable news and crushes its time slot competition on MSNBC and CNN.

Watters is set to embark on a "Get It Together" tour, where fans can meet the Fox News host in person.

Watters will be at Books and Greetings in Northvale, New Jersey, on March 23, followed by The Little Point Bookshop in Point Pleasant Beach, New Jersey, on March 24. He will visit Barnes & Noble in Fort Myers, Florida, on April 13, LBI Book Swap in Beach Haven, New Jersey, on April 20, Vero Beach Book Center in Vero Beach, Florida, on April 27, and The Richard Nixon Library & Museum in Yorba Linda, California, on May 25.