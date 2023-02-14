Fox News Digital tops all news brands in critical metrics such as views, minutes during jam-packed January

Fox News Digital finished January as the No. 1 news brand in key metrics to help drive the national conversation as the top-performing organization in the competitive set, according to Comscore.

Americans turned to Fox News Digital for news and information on everything from developments into the death of Tyre Nichols, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the gavel, classified documents found at President Biden’s home, the release of bodycam video of the October 2022 attack on Paul Pelosi, the arrest of the man accused of the fatal stabbing of four University of Idaho students, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffering a cardiac arrest on the field and ABC News’ made-for-tabloids cheating scandal, along with everything else happening in the world of news and politics.

Fox News Digital finished No. 1 in multiplatform minutes among the news competitive set that includes CNN, CBS News, New York Post, New York Times, Insider, NBC News, USA Today, Washington Post, Wall Street Journal, Reuters, ABC News and HuffPost.

Fox News Digital reached slightly over three billion multiplatform minutes, up 5% compared to December. CNN finished second, managing 2.4 billion multiplatform minutes. It was the 23rd straight month that Fox News Digital finished atop the critical category, and the first time since March 22 that it surpassed the three-billion minutes benchmark.

Fox News Digital also provided countless breaking news alerts, reported exclusive details about the murder of slain Microsoft executive Jared Bridegan, covered all-things NFL playoffs, helped Americans understand Elon Musk’s slow drip of once-secret "Twitter Files" and put a spotlight on what’s happening in classrooms across the nation.

Fox News Digital’s entertainment team covered Lisa Marie Presley's death, bringing original reporting to readers including covering her public memorial, which Fox News Digital live streamed. The entertainment team also extensively covered Prince Harry’s "Spare" book – with hot takes from royal experts – and was also on the red carpet for the Golden Globes, covering everything from why "Yellowstone" star Kevin Costner had to miss the awards show to the red carpet fashion.

During the jam-packed month, Fox News Digital also finished No. 1 in average views per visit among the news competitive set with 2.4 and finished second in multiplatform unique visitors.

Fox News Digital piled up over 109 million multiplatform unique visitors to trail only CNN in the category.

January marked the first time since October 2021 that the Fox News Mobile App was ahead of CNN's Mobile App in unique visitors. Fox News’ app had 6.5 million unique visitors, up 8% compared to last year, while CNN’s app had 5.6 million, shedding 17% over the same period.

FoxBusiness.com also drove 247 million multiplatform minutes in January, an increase of 11% compared to last year. It was the 13th straight month that it outperformed CNN Business.

Fox News remained the most engaged brand on social media in the competitive set during the first month of 2023, with 30.7 million total social interactions, notching the 101st consecutive month Fox News finished first, according to Emplifi.

Fox News had 8.5 million interactions on Facebook, 18.8 million Instagram interactions and another 3.5 million interactions on Twitter. On YouTube, Fox News was No. 1 among news brands in video views for the 24th straight month with over 217.5 million according to Shareablee.