Fox News Digital tops in key metrics during third quarter, dominates CNN, NYT in September

Fox News Digital finished the third quarter of 2023 as the No. 1 news brand among key metrics, dominating the competition throughout the month of September, according to the latest Comscore data.

From July 1 through Sept. 30, Fox News Digital reached 5.2 billion multiplatform views, exceeding The New York Times' 3.9 billion and CNN's 3.5 billion views. The legacy news brands were also defeated in multiplatform minutes in the third quarter. Fox News Digital led with a whopping 9.5 billion multiplatform minutes while CNN trailed with 5.6 billion and the Times with 4 billion. This marked the tenth consecutive quarter of Fox News Digital leading news brands in multiplatform minutes.

In the month of September, Fox News Digital maintained its dominance in both metrics, reaching 1.67 billion multiplatform views and 3.3 billion multiplatform minutes. CNN lagged behind with 1.1 billion multiplatform views and 1.8 billion multiplatform minutes while the Times had 1.3 billion multiplatform views and 1.4 billion multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital finished atop a list of news organizations including CNN, NBC News, CBS News, USA Today, The New York Times, Washington Post, Reuters, ABC News and Huffington Post.

FOX CORPORATION DONATES $1 MILLION TO UNITED JEWISH APPEAL PROVIDING ISRAEL EMERGENCY RELIEF

Fox News also defended its title as the most engaged newsbrand on social media, marking its 38th consecutive quarter at the top during the third quarter of 2023, according to Emplifi. Fox News led with 21.2 million interactions on Facebook, 45.3 million on Instagram and 7.9 million on X. Fox News scored an additional 461 million on YouTube, according to Shareablee.

September featured exclusive reporting by Fox News Digital on Hunter Biden, the origins of COVID and the Biden administration's planned ID for illegal immigrants, among many other hot stories that helped drive the national conversation.

Fox News Power Rankings provided a look at 2024 GOP presidential candidates, and many Americans were particularly interested in the Senate formalizing business attire as the proper dress code while on the floor of the chamber.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CRUSHES MSNBC, CNN IN THIRD QUARTER AS ‘THE FIVE’ MAKES HISTORY

Entertainment, media and culture stories also took center stage, including a news-making exclusive interview with Kevin Costner after a judge ruled in favor of the actor in a custody battle with his ex-wife.

Fox News Digital also spoke with "Sopranos" star Drea Matteo on her decision to join OnlyFans and was on the ground when ex-NBC News star Katie Couric lectured her former employer on stage at a journalism conference.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL MARKS 30 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS AS TOP NEWS BRAND IN MULTIPLATFORM MINUTES

Opinion pieces were published by everyone from Max Lucado to Liz Peek, and viral true-crime stories such as burglars being compared to the pirates in "Captain Phillips" after raiding yachts and houseboats helped Fox News Digital thump the competition.

Fox News Digital also provided comprehensive coverage of the second Republican presidential primary debate with nonstop reporting and a continuously updated live blog.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP