Fox News Digital tops CNN in key categories, finishes July as top news brand

Fox News Digital topped CNN in multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views during the month of July to finish as the No. 1 news brand, according to Comscore.

Americans flocked to Fox News Digital for the latest information and analysis, as it reached nearly 1.6 billion multiplatform views and approximately 3.4 billion multiplatform total minutes.

Fox News Digital has now topped CNN in multiplatform minutes for five-straight months and outperformed a variety of other brands including digital properties from NBC News. ABC News, CBS News, Washington Post, The New York Times, HuffPost, Reuters and USA Today.

Fox News Digital has put an emphasis on breaking news, original reporting, outside-the-box features, dynamic opinion content, exclusive interviews and video of Fox News Channel’s key segments. It delivered close to 89 million unique visitors and the Fox News Mobile App delivered nearly 6.9 million unique visitors. Fox News’ app has now beaten CNN’s in the category for three-straight months.

July also marked the 83rd straight-month that Fox News was the most engaged brand across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with over 40 million total social media interactions.

Fox News finished July with over 18 million Facebook interactions and over 21 million on Instagram to finish as the top news brand, according to Socialbakers. In addition, Fox News piled up over 253 million YouTube video views to finish as the top news outlet in the coveted category.

Fox News’ YouTube content has seen a 25 percent increase in video views compared to 2020. In addition, Fox Business topped all business competitors in the category with over 26 million views.

Fox Business finished the month with 111 million total multiplatform views and 197 million multiplatform total minutes, increasing from last month in both categories. Fox Business has now topped Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes for 10-straight months and finished July with 19.7 million multiplatform unique visitors for the month.