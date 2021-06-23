Fox News Digital outperforms CNN in multiplatform minutes, views during May

Fox News Digital finished May with nearly 3.4 billion total multiplatform minutes to top CNN’s website in the category for the third straight month.

Fox News also topped all other news brands as CNN settled for 2.6 billion total multiplatform minutes.

Fox News Digital also edged CNN in multiplatform views, piling up nearly 1.56 billion while CNN had 1.54 billion. The Fox News Mobile App attracted 7.1 million unique viewers to beat CNN in that metric, too.

The digital victories came during the same month that Fox News also thrived when it comes to television viewers, while CNN lost a significant chunk of its audience after a brief post-election spike.

Fox News averaged 2.2 million primetime viewers in May to finish as the only basic cable channel to average more than two million viewers from 8-11 p.m. ET. MSNBC finished second with an average of 1.5 million and TNT, ESPN and HGTV rounded out the top five while CNN failed to crack the one-million viewer benchmark, according to Nielsen Media Research.

The most-watched program on CNN during May was "Cuomo Prime Time," which averaged one million viewers to finish No. 22 overall among cable news. CNN’s most popular show finished behind 14 different Fox News offerings and seven MSNBC programs.

Fox News has now been the most engaged news brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for 81 straight months according to Socialbakers. Fox News had over 214 million YouTube video views during May to finish as the top news outlets on the platform.

Fox Business’ website had over 25 million multiplatform unique visitors and drove 135 million multiplatform views in May. The site is up 44 percent in multiplatform views and 41 percent in multiplatform minutes compared to last year.

All digital data courtesy of Comscore unless noted otherwise.