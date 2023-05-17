Fox News Digital dominates news brands including CNN, NY Times in key categories in April

Fox News Digital dominated April 2023 to finish as the No. 1 news organization in key measurables.

Americans flocked to Fox News Digital for the latest news and analysis during the news-heavy month to help it top all competitors in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views, according to Comscore. It marked the seventh-straight month as the top news brand among multiplatform views and the 26th straight month as No.1 with multiplatform minutes.

April featured exclusive political reporting such as the White House dismissing claims the Biden administration mishandled the federal investigation into Hunter Biden, ex-Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe saying the "only explanation" for the COVID-19 global pandemic is a lab leak and former President Donald Trump suing his ex-lawyer Michael Cohen for more than $500 million.

MEDIA RUSHES TO DISMISS DURHAM FINDINGS THAT FURTHER DEBUNKED BELOVED RUSSIAN COLLUSION NARRATIVE

Fox News Digital also published an exclusive interview with "Tiger King" star Joe Exotic and was the first to report that Scott Peterson filed a new appeal in his 2004 California murder conviction.

Fox News Digital finished April with a staggering 3.2 billion total multiplatform minutes, gaining 12% compared to last year. In the same category, The New York Times shed 25% of its April 2022 output to finish with 1.2 billion total multiplatform minutes, and CNN lost 21% to finish with 1.1 billion.

Fox News Digital finished with 1.6 billion multiplatform views, compared to 1.2 billion for The New York Times and 1.1 billion for CNN. Fox News finished atop the category that also included ABC News, CBS News, The Washington Post, The New York Post, The Wall Street Journal, Insider and USA Today, in addition to CNN and the Times.

Fox News Digital finished the month with 103 million multiplatform unique visitors to gain 34% compared to last year.

During the successful month, Fox News Digital covered multiple developments in the ongoing Russian detainment of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, which sparked outrage from all sides of the journalism industry and political spectrum. David Whelan, the twin brother of former U.S. Marine turned Russian prisoner Paul Whelan, told Fox News Digital he feels history is repeating itself since both men were slapped with vague espionage charges.

EVAN GERSHKOVICH DETAINMENT SHOWS RUSSIA NOT WORRIED ABOUT CONSEQUENCES, EX-HOSTAGE AFFAIRS ENVOY SAYS

In April, Fox News Digital published powerful opinion pieces including Kirk Cameron explaining what he learned from touring America, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez offering solutions to a major crime surge, Dave Ramsey declaring that parents shouldn’t pay their adult children’s bills and Riley Gaines detailing how she planned to react after being assaulted by an angry mob of transgender activists.

Fox News Digital readers learned that convicted murder Alex Murdaugh emerged as a notable jailhouse figure who plays checkers and cards with other inmates, but steers clear of the convicted sex offenders in his unit in an exclusive interview with his attorney. Americans also turned to Fox News Digital for the latest on Bud Light's polarizing pact with Dylan Mulvaney, turmoil inside CNN and the shock firing of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell.

Other top-performing April headlines included "Fetterman raises eyebrows with choppy opening statement in Senate return," "Louisville police say 5 dead after suspect linked to Old National Bank location opens fire in Kentucky," "Angel Reese laughs off Jill Biden's wish to invite both LSU, Iowa to White House," "Jack Nicholson looks unrecognizable after seen for first time in two years ahead of 86th birthday," "Madeleine McCann: Woman claiming to be missing British toddler gets DNA test results," "CDC warns of Marburg virus after deadly Africa outbreak" and "Wendy's customer hospitalized after ordering cheeseburger sues food fast chain."

WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORTER IMPRISONED IN RUSSIA SAYS HE’S ‘NOT LOSING HOPE’ IN HANDWRITTEN LETTER TO FAMILY

Fox News Digital published original videos including Democrats dismissing concerns about President Biden’s age following his re-election announcement.

Fox News was once again the most engaged brand on social media, with 35.3 million total social interactions, according to Emplifi. It was the 104th straight month that Fox News finished No. 1, finishing with 8.7 million interactions on Facebook, 22.5 million Instagram interactions and 4.2 million Twitter interactions.

On YouTube, Fox News secured the No. 1 spot among news brands in video views for the 27th straight month with more than 230.4 million, according to Shareablee.

FOXBusiness.com also delivered 146 million multiplatform views, surpassing CNN Business for the 13th consecutive month and Bloomberg for the 24th consecutive month.