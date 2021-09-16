Fox News Digital dominates CNN in multiplatform minutes, views during August

Fox News Digital earned the top spot in both multiplatform minutes and multiplatform views in August, dominating CNN and other outlets.

Fox News reached nearly 1.8 billion multiplatform views and approximately 3.7 billion multiplatform minutes, compared to CNN's 1.6 billion multiplatform views and 2.5 billion multiplatform minutes.

This marked the sixth consecutive month Fox News Digital topped CNN.com in multiplatform minutes. The Fox News Mobile app also crushed CNN for the fourth consecutive month with close to 7.3 million unique visitors in August.

Coverage surrounding the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban drove Fox News Digital to its second-best month of the year, with total minutes growing by 25% while page views increased approximately 15% compared to July.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL OUTPERFORMS CNN IN MULTIPLATFORM MINUTES, VIEWS DURING MAY

Fox News Digital also reigned as the most engaged news brand on social media, driving 55.9 million total social interactions, including over 25.4 million Facebook interactions and over 28.6 million Instagram interactions, marking Fox Digital's second-highest-rated month ever in Instagram interactions according to Socialbakers. Fox News has now been the most engaged news brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for 84 straight months.

Fox News also delivered the highest month in YouTube video views with over 343.3 million views, up 46% from last year. This makes Fox News the top-reigning news outlet in YouTube views.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOXBusiness.com also saw increases by delivering 116 million multiplatform views, a five percent increase from the previous month, and had 191 million multiplatform minutes. Fox Business surpassed Forbes.com in multiplatform minutes for the 11th month in a row with 22.2 million multiplatform unique visitors for the month.

Fox News Digital also brought in more than 94 million multiplatform unique visitors.

All digital data courtesy of Comscore unless noted otherwise.