Fox News Channel crushes CNN, MSNBC during news-heavy October as ‘The Five’ remains most-watched show

Fox News Channel crushed CNN and MSNBC during the news-heavy month of October 2023.

Fox News averaged 1.4 million total day viewers, compared to 895,000 for MSNBC and only 600,000 for CNN. When it comes to the advertiser-coveted demo of adults age 25-54, FNC averaged 174,000 total day viewers while CNN managed 124,000 and MSNBC settled for a dismal 98,000.

During the primetime hours of 8-11 p.m., Fox News averaged 2.1 million viewers compared to 1.3 million for MSNBC and only 722,000 for CNN to finish No. 1 among cable news channels for the 33rd straight month. Fox News outdrew MSNBC and CNN combined in the category.

EMOTIONAL MARTHA MACCALLUM RECALLS ‘HORRIFIC’ FOOTAGE OF HAMAS TERROR: 'THIS WILL HAUNT ANYONE'

Fox News also dominated the demo during primetime, averaging 256,000 viewers compared to 167,000 for CNN and 132,000 for MSNBC.

Fox News has now topped CNN and MSNBC in both total and primetime viewers in both total day and primetime for 32 consecutive months.

The most significant event of the substantial news month came on Oct. 7 when Hamas terrorists invaded Israel, slaughtering at least 1,400 people, including women, children and the elderly. Israel has since declared war on Hamas, leading to near constant breaking news. October also saw weeks of House GOP chaos, resulting in Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., being elected House speaker, a mass shooting in Maine, and President Biden address the nation from the Oval Office, among other significant news events.

"The Five" co-hosted by Dana Perino, Greg Gutfeld, Jesse Watters, Jeanine Pirro, Harold Ford, Jr., and Jessica Tarlov finished as the most-watched cable news program, averaging three million total viewers as the program continues to make history despite airing before the primetime hours that traditionally dominate cable news ratings.

Last month, "The Five" became the first non-primetime program in cable news history to finish with the largest audience for eight consecutive quarters.

WALL STREET JOURNAL REPORTER EVAN GERSHKOVICH TURNS 32 WHILE WRONGFULLY DETAINED BY RUSSIA

"Jesse Watters Primetime" averaged 2.6 million to finish second, while "Hannity" averaged 2.4 million to finish third. "Special Report with Bret Baier," "The Ingraham Angle," "Gutfeld!" and "Outnumbered" rounded out the top seven, each topping anything MSNBC and CNN had to offer. All Fox News programs saw an increased audience in October compared to September.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" saw its five-day average outdraw the one-day average for MSNBC’s "The Rachel Maddow Show," which only airs on Mondays.

"The Five" also finished No. 1 among the key demographic of adults age 25-54, averaging 316,000 demo viewers as Fox News programs swept the top 10 in the advertiser-coveted category. "Hannity," Gutfeld!," "Jesse Watters Primetime," "The Ingraham Angle," "Special Report with Bret Baier," "Fox News @ Night," "Outnumbered," "The Faulkner Focus" and "America Reports with John Roberts and Sandra Smith" all finished with a larger audience than anything on MSNBC and CNN among the key demo.

SEAN HANNITY: THE WORLD IS IMPLODING, US MORE DIVIDED THAN EVER UNDER BIDEN

"America Reports," "Fox News @ Night," and "The Story with Neil Cavuto" all had their highest-rated month of 2023 among both total viewers and the demo, while "Gutfeld!" and "The Ingraham Angle" had their best months of the year among total viewers.

"Hannity" was the most popular show on cable news among adults age 18-49.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP