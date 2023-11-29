Fox News Channel beats CNN and MSNBC combined in primetime viewers during November

Fox News Channel continued its dominance against its liberal competitors CNN and MSNBC, beating both networks combined in primetime viewers during the month of November.

"Jesse Watters Primetime" was November's most-watched primetime show among total viewers on cable news delivering 2.6 million viewers a night at 8 p.m. ET, crushing MSNBC's "All In with Chris Hayes" and "Inside with Jen Psaki" (which share the same timeslot during the week) averaging just 1.5 million viewers and CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" averaging just 690,000 viewers.

"Hannity" maintained its status as the most-watched host during the 9 p.m. ET timeslot scoring 2.3 million total viewers while MSNBC's combined average between "The Rachel Maddow Show" and "Alex Wagner Tonight" (also splitting the timeslot on weeknights) was only 1.6 million and CNN's "The Source with Kaitlan Collins" averaged just 532,000 total viewers.

Fox News' Sean Hannity will close the month by moderating the highly-anticipated Red vs Blue State Debate between Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday Nov. 30.

FOX NEWS CHANNEL CRUSHES CNN, MSNBC DURING NEWS-HEAVY OCTOBER AS ‘THE FIVE’ REMAINS MOST-WATCHED SHOW

And "Gutfeld!" laughed its way to the top spot at the 10 p.m. ET timeslot averaging nearly 2 million total viewers nightly, besting MSNBC's "Last Word with Lawrence O'Donnell" averaging 1.5 million and "Laura Coates Live" averaging just 382,000 total viewers. "Gutfeld!" was also the most "DVR’d" show among viewers in the advertiser-coveted demo of ages 18-49.

"The Five" continued its streak as the most-watched show in all of cable news for over eight consecutive quarters, reaching an average of 2.9 million total viewers during the 5 p.m. ET timeslot.

FOX NEWS DIGITAL FINISHES OCTOBER AS TOP NEWS BRAND IN KEY METRIC FOR 32ND STRAIGHT MONTH

Fox News scored the six most-watched shows in all of cable news. Joining "The Five" are "Jesse Watters Primetime," "Hannity," "Special Report w/ Bret Baier" reaching 2.17 million viewers in the 6 p.m. ET timeslot, "The Ingraham Angle" reaching 2.14 million viewers in the 7 p.m. ET timeslot and "Gutfeld!"

It's not just evenings that Fox News dominates. In the mornings, "FOX & Friends" finished November reaching 1.14 million total viewers and 142,000 in the key advertiser demo. Compare that to "CNN This Morning," which averaged just 366,000 total viewers an a measly 72,000 in the demo.