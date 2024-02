Join Fox News for access to this content Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Fox News' Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum will be leading special coverage of the South Carolina GOP primary on Saturday, Feb. 24.

"Democracy 2024: South Carolina Primary" will feature live reporting and analysis of the unfolding race between former President Trump and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Baier and MacCallum will be joined by "The Five" co-hosts Dana Perino and Harold Ford Jr., and political analysts Karl Rove and Kellyanne Conway. "America's Newsroom" co-anchor Bill Hemmer will return to the electronic "Bill-board" to provide real-time analysis of the voting results across the Palmetto State, "America Reports" co-anchor Sandra Smith will present the FOX News Voter Analysis results which will put a spotlight on what motivated South Carolina voters to cast their ballots, and "America Reports" co-anchor John Roberts will be reporting live from Senate's End in Columbia.

Due to Saturday's special coverage of the South Carolina primary, "Life, Liberty & Levin" and "One Nation with Brian Kilmeade" will be preempted that evening. "The Big Weekend Show" and "FOX News Saturday Night" will air in the 9 and 10 p.m. ET hours respectively.

FOX News Channel will kick off its extensive coverage of the race on Thursday with "FOX & Friends" co-host Lawrence Jones broadcasting live from Golden Egg in Surfside Beach, where he will speak with voters ahead of the primary. On Friday, "FOX & Friends" co-hosts Steve Doocy and Ainsley Earhardt and "FOX & Friends Weekend" co-host Pete Hegseth will be on-air live from Senate’s End while Jones chats with South Carolinians at Columbia's Eggs Up Grill.

Later in the day, both John Roberts and Sean Hannity will broadcast "America Reports" and "Hannity" live from South Carolina respectively.

On Saturday, "FOX & Friends Weekend" will kick off primary day with co-hosts Will Cain, Rachel Campos-Duffy and Hegseth live in South Carolina. Roberts will be live with a special edition of "America Reports" from 1-3 p.m. ET followed by "FOX News Live" and "FOX Report with Jon Scott" ahead of "Democracy 2024: South Carolina Primary."

Fox News correspondents Alexandria Hoff and Mark Meredith will also be on the ground to cover the political showdown.

Additionally, Fox News Digital will be providing on-site reporting and analysis along with a live blog to keep readers up to date with the latest developments of the race. Major speeches and significant events occurring on Saturday will be streamed for viewers at www.foxnews.com.

Haley is the only primary rival who remains standing against Trump, who maintained his status as the GOP frontrunner following his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The former South Carolina governor is expected to face an uphill battle in her home state. The RealClearPolitics average has Trump leading her by over 25 points. However, Haley has vowed to remain in the race as the sole alternative to Trump as she argues the country needs a leader from a different generation in the White House.

Both Trump and Haley participated in separate Fox News town halls in South Carolina this week, with the former governor appearing with John Roberts on Sunday and the former president appearing with "The Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham on Tuesday.