‘Valley Forge: Washington’s Winter Army’ documents the historic battle in 1777

The newly-released special, "Valley Forge: Washington’s Winter Army," narrated by conservative actor Kevin Sorbo, takes viewers back to Christmastime in 1777 -- General George Washington marched his beleaguered Continental Army into Valley Forge. Battling starvation and disease during the harsh winter, the patriots persevered, and emerge a stronger fighting force.

"There were food shortages. There were weapon shortages, let alone…they’re in the snow marching [with] bare feet and the diseases that were running rampant through all of the troops…it was all really just to fight for…the freedom that this country ended up getting," Sorbo told Fox News.

After a long tough battle, the Continental Army had little to celebrate on Christmas Day, however the troops did their best to observe the holiday

"A lot of these men, were men of God and men of faith…I think prayer was a heavy dose of their daily activities, as well, to get through what they were going through and to guide them in the right direction…when Christmas did roll around, they would find a way somehow to celebrate it," he noted.

In the documentary, General Washington understood that faith was something that would encourage the troops, give them strength and help them carry through the intense winter season. Washington’s soldiers would trail off to any local churches they could find or simply carried out impromptu ceremonies with their chaplains at the encampment.

Meanwhile, cancel culture has impacted society this past year, as people continue to tear down statues and parts of American history nationwide.

"We need to understand what our history is, and where we are, and where it's led us to be at this point right now, instead of erasing it, instead of canceling it, instead of ripping down statues," Sorbo remarked.

"Don't let anybody hold you back. Don't let anyone set your limitations," Sorbo said.

"It's amazing what…Washington and all of his generals and all of his troops…had to go through…they were able to defeat the British Army, [it] was a miracle, and it was all about freedom,"



