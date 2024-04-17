Expand / Collapse search
Fox Nation special spotlights raids on P Diddy's properties, resurfaces details on death of mother to 3 kids

Fox Nation's new special 'What Diddy Do' is now available for streaming

By Kayla Bailey Fox News
'What Diddy Do,' hosted by Judge Jeanine Pirro, is available on Fox Nation on Thursday, April 18.

Music mogul and self-proclaimed bad boy Sean "Diddy" Combs' career is being heavily called into question as he faces a growing list of disturbing allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

Fox Nation is taking a never-before-seen deep dive into the rapper's ongoing federal sex trafficking investigation, providing exclusive interviews from the notorious "Hip-Hop Cop" who witnessed Diddy's corrupted rise to fame, Harvey Weinstein's former defense attorney, and more join the special to break down the chilling events that led to the FBI's dramatic raid. 

"It used to be what happens at Diddy's stays at Diddy's. So, he was very famous for issuing out NDAs like they were parking tickets on a busy, double parked street. Unfortunately, in criminal cases, those NDAs don't hold up so people are not bound by them. And that's what federal law enforcement is really hoping for," Fox News contributor and former MTV VJ Kennedy said during the exclusive new special.

RAPPER SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS' HOMES RAIDED BY HOMELAND SECURITY

  P Diddy looks at the camera wearing sunglasses as he rides his bicycle.
    Image 1 of 3

    Sean "Diddy" Combs rides a bicycle from his home across the Star Island Bridge in Miami Beach, Florida, Thursday, April 4, 2024. The hip-hop magnate's South Florida home was raided by Homeland Security Investigations and local law enforcement last month as part of a federal investigation. (Romain Maurice/Mega for Fox News Digital)

  Sean "Diddy" Combs signals to boaters as they pass by his Star Island home in Miami Beach, Florida
    Image 2 of 3

    Sean "Diddy" Combs signals to boaters as they pass by his Star Island home in Miami Beach, Florida on Sunday, April 7, 2024. The hip-hop magnate's South Florida home was raided by Homeland Security and local law enforcement last month as part of a federal investigation. (Zak Bennett for Fox News Digital)

  Diddy looks serious in a leather jacket and black shirt with a diamond cross chain and black sunglasses
    Image 3 of 3

    Sean 'Diddy' Combs has kept a low-profile since his homes were raided on March 25. (Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean "Diddy" Combs)

Donna Rotunno, a former lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, provided professional analysis of the case, noting that it is important to "keep an open mind."

"As a criminal lawyer, of course, I look at it and I'm always a little bit skeptical in the beginning because, of course, he hasn't been charged with anything. There's no indictment. And so we want to keep an open mind. Everyone is entitled to due process. And, of course, I think the big question when you watch the home being raided is what are they going to find?" Rotunno said.

Last November, "Cassie," legally known as Casandra Ventura, opened the floodgates and sued the musician over allegations of rape and abuse. 

She accused Diddy of raping her in her own home, enduring "over a decade" of his "violent behavior and disturbed demands" and forcing her to have sex with male prostitutes while he watched and filmed. 

The R&B singer also alleged Diddy "punched, beat, kicked and stomped" on her. Combs denied Cassie's claims in a statement provided to Fox News Digital at the time. One day after she filed the claim, Sean and Cassie came to an amicable resolution, and she dropped the lawsuit.

SEAN 'DIDDY' COMBS’ ROMANTIC PAST, FROM JENNIFER LOPEZ TO TRAGIC DEATH OF KIM PORTER

Because Diddy's checkered past is now under the microscope, he is also the subject of conspiracy theories, the most prominent of which surrounds the mother of his three children, Kim Porter.

Kim Porter and Sean "Diddy" Combs

NEW YORK CITY, NY - SEPTEMBER 16: Kim Porter and Sean Combs attend "Fashion For Relief" Sponsored by M.A.C Cosmetics at The Tent at Bryant Park on September 16, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

"Kim Porter was with Puff for a long time. Kim Porter knows a lot about Diddy. The rumors were, I think she was going to come out with a book. Everybody saying she was going to come out with a tell-all book about him. And then she, you know, she got sick and she passed away," Derrick Parker, a former NYPD officer who previously arrested Diddy, explained during the special.

Porter died at just 47 years old of pneumonia, but now some are hoping her death will be re-investigated. 

"Well, the autopsy, she died of natural causes. However, you know, everything is alleged. There's a lot of banter and talk about, oh, you know, he might have been involved in this," he continued. 

JAMIE FOXX, AXL ROSE, SEAN COMBS AMONG VIPS NAMED IN SEX ABUSE SUITS BEFORE NEW YORK LAW EXPIRED

As explored in the new special, this could be the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the estranged rapper's alleged crimes. To learn more about the historic rise and fall of Diddy in "What Diddy Do," subscribe to Fox Nation today.

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report.

Kayla Bailey is Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.