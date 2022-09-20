Fox Nation breaks down socialism's unauthorized history with special episode, live summit

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Karl Marx said a workers' revolution was inevitable but by the end of the 19th century, it had failed to materialize. In response, some of his followers began developing an important strain of Marxist thought that would deeply affect America and the West.

Fox Nation explored the ins and outs of the philosophy that shaped many nations and empires in stages throughout history, including Bolshevism, Maoism, utopian socialism and more - explaining why the Marxist creed continues to hold so much water today.

Host Bret Baier walked subscribers through a special on the unauthorized history of the philosophy of socialism, a history-rich installment that pinpoints pivotal moments and figures throughout the rise of Marxism and makes headway for a special live stream on the same topic airing Wednesday.

Baier detailed the ongoing era of jarring cultural transformation, including the redefining of gender, radical environmentalism and cancel culture, and how the elements of today's social climate echo warnings from eras of social and economic restructuring from the past - including the dawn of progressivism.

"Progressivism was an impulse to do better," said Amity Shlaes, chairman of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation.

"The idea behind it was that, by applying scientific knowledge, by being serious about what you're doing, by having serious civil servants who are there to work not just because they have the job through a favor, government will get a better outcome. Government's not wrong as long as it's not corrupt," she added.

"The Socialist Temptation" author Iain Murray, touching on the topic as well, described progressivism as "socialism with American characteristics," reflective of the "top-down" control exhibited by larger, more powerful government, similar to a quality of progressivism seen today.

The special also dives into the history of Marx's answer to capitalism and why Europe's classist history allowed socialism to thrive more freely as the philosophy struggled to take root for ages in the U.S.

For a deeper dive into the history, present and future of socialism, subscribers can tune in to "The Unauthorized History of Socialism: Live Summit" at 11 a.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 21, as Fox Nation digs even deeper into big-government socialism and explores what left-wing politicians' socialist ideologies could spell for America's future.

The live hour-and-a-half summit hosted by FOX Business anchor Larry Kudlow features an elite ensemble of FOX talent, recurring guests and exceptional economic minds, including anchors Sandra Smith, Brian Kilmeade, Rachel Campos-Duffy and David Asman as well as popular authors and media affiliates Steve Forbes, Judy Shelton, Kevin Hassett, Steve Moore and Paul Ray.

