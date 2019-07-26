'Fox & Friends' roasts Congress for starting summer 'vacation' without fixing border crisis: 'They could act!'

The hosts of "Fox & Friends" blasted members of Congress for heading out of Washington, D.C., for their six-week summer recess while the Border Patrol is left to struggle with an ongoing crisis fueled by overcrowding at migrant detention facilities.

"They are going on vacation for six weeks and leaving Border Patrol with this crisis for 2,000 miles. ... They could act! They could stay through the weekend until they get something done," said host Brian Kilmeade, noting the need for an agreement on a fix for the current asylum law loopholes.

On Thursday, Georgia Rep. Doug Collins ripped into his Democratic colleagues at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on family separations at the border.

GOP REP EXPLODES AT DEMS OVER 'DEHUMANIZING' HEARING ON BORDER CRISIS: 'PUT A BILL UP'

Collins called Democrats' statements a political show and abandoned his prepared statement, urging lawmakers to “put a bill up” instead.

TRUMP SAYS MUELLER DID 'HORRIBLE' JOB AT HEARINGS, BUT HAD 'NOTHING TO WORK WITH'

Collins, the top Republican on the panel, said that family separation “is just one component of this crisis, as it is clear that conditions at border facilities have deteriorated to an unconscionable level.”

"It's so depressing. It's like if you're a firefighter and see a whole neighborhood on fire and instead of turning on your hose when you arrive, you check your watch and say, 'Um, my shift is over,'" Kilmeade added, with Ainsley Earhardt and Steve Doocy expressing agreement.

"If they stayed until they got something done, it could be a very long time, because it's a political season and they don't want to give the president any credit," Doocy said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Matt Albence said later on the program that Border Patrol facilities were not designed for long-term detention" and Congress must provide funding for more appropriate facilities.

“We’ve been asking Congress for years to fund our detentions at the levels that we need, and they have failed to do so. If they had funded us at the 52,000 beds that we have requested in FY19, you would not see those conditions in the Border Patrol facilities right now,” Albence said.