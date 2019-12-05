What do the 'Fox & Friends' hosts want for Christmas? 'A $24 toolbox!'

With the holiday season in full gear, many across the country are struggling to find the perfect gifts for their loved ones — but the 'Fox & Friends' hosts are making it easy, as they dropped hints of their desired gifts in Thursday's episode of Fox Nation's "After the Show Show."

"I have requested a $24 tool kit from Amazon," co-host Steve Doocy revealed, "and I have a feeling that I'm gonna get it...I saw the bill," he joked.

"It's got like 150 pieces in it, it's got like five-star reviews...thousands of 'em."

Co-host Janice Dean isn't into extravagant gifts, she explained, but said she looks forward to receiving some new reading material for the upcoming year.

"I tell my husband that I have everything. I'm so lucky, my health's relatively good, the kids are healthy ... but listen — if he's going to buy me something special, then I'll say 'thank you,'" Dean joked.

"One thing he does do," she continued, "I love to read, so every year he'll look at listings of books that have done well or recommendations, and he'll get me a couple of books that I would like — and I love that because he's really thought about what I might like to read."

Earlier in the 'Fox & Friends' show, the hosts were joined by Mega Morning Deals spokesperson Megan Meany, who revealed exclusive Christmas deals for 'Fox & Friends' viewers, showcasing the discounted items on air.

"Have my wife turn off the TV for just a moment because some of this stuff might show up under the tree," Doocy said.

Meany offered viewers exclusive deals on women's jewelry, wireless earbuds and more, but Dean was particularly excited with a hand-warming power bank.

"This is my favorite gift," said Dean. "It warms your hands and it's also a phone charger...this is the best invention ever made!"

