Host a special Fourth of July feast with blueberry barbeque pulled pork and Tex-Mex chicken pull apart bread

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Chef George Duran is here to help you ring in Independence Day with delicious recipes perfect for your family's July 4th barbeque. His unique blueberry barbeque sauce blend combined with pulled pork is sure to be a family favorite, just like his Tex-Mex chicken pull-apart bread recipe. Chef Duran shared both of his special holiday recipes with the "Fox & Friends Weekend" family early Sunday.

Blueberry Barbecue Pulled Pork

Ingredients:

For the blueberry barbecue sauce:

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, diced

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1⁄2 teaspoon chili powder

1 cup frozen blueberries, rinsed

1⁄3 cup apple cider vinegar

3 tablespoons packed brown sugar

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon soy sauce

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1⁄4 teaspoon salt

1⁄4 teaspoon black pepper

BAKED OATMEAL IS TIKTOK'S LATEST FOOD TREND: HERE ARE 3 VIRAL RECIPES TO TRY

For the pulled pork:

3 1⁄2 pounds boneless pork shoulder

1 tablespoon dried oregano

1 tablespoon + 2 teaspoons salt, divided

2 teaspoons black pepper

2 teaspoons chili powder

2 teaspoons garlic powder

1⁄4 cup + 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

2 medium onions, roughly chopped

6 cloves garlic, smashed

1 small bunch fresh thyme sprigs

4 cups reduced-sodium chicken broth

Instructions:

For the sauce:

1. In a medium saucepan set over medium heat, melt butter. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring occasionally, for 3 to 5 minutes or until softened.

2. Stir in tomato paste, oregano and chili powder. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 2 minutes or until fragrant. Stir in blueberries and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 to 2 minutes or until softened.

3. Using a potato masher or fork, crush berries to release juices. Stir in vinegar, brown sugar, mustard, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Season with salt and black pepper.

4. Reduce heat to medium-low. Cook, stirring occasionally, for 10 to 15 minutes or until thickened. Let cool slightly.

5. Transfer sauce to blender and purée until smooth; set aside.

EGGS BENEDICT RECIPE: HOW TO MAKE THE BREAKFAST AT HOME

For the pork:

1. Preheat oven to 325°F. Cut pork shoulder in half and transfer to a large bowl.

2. In a small bowl, whisk together oregano, 1 tablespoon salt, black pepper, chili powder and garlic powder.

3. Drizzle 3 tablespoons of oil onto pork shoulder and rub to coat. Rub spice mixture all over pork.

4. In Dutch oven or large oven-safe saucepan set over medium-high heat, add remaining oil. In batches to avoid crowding, cook pork shoulder, turning, for 12 to 18 minutes or until seared on all sides; remove from Dutch oven and set aside.

5. Add onions, smashed garlic and thyme to the Dutch oven and cook over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally for 3 to 5 minutes or until fragrant and softened. Return pork shoulder to Dutch oven and add chicken broth.

6. Cover and transfer to oven. Cook for 3 to 4 hours, flipping pork halfway through. When pork is tender, let rest for 10 to 15 minutes.

7. Transfer pork to another large bowl. Using 2 forks, shred pork and season with remaining salt; set aside.

8. Return Dutch oven with cooking liquid to medium heat and cook, stirring occasionally, for 15 to 20 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half; set aside.

9. Add 2/3 cup reduced cooking liquid to pulled pork. Set aside remaining cooking liquid for future use.

Serves 8.

Tex-Mex Chicken Pull Apart Bread

Ingredients:

1 medium round crusty bread loaf

2 C. pulled rotisserie chicken

1 stick butter, melted

1 packet taco seasoning mix

1 C. grated mozzarella

1 C. grated Monterey jack cheese

1 16-oz. container Fresh Cravings Salsa, plus more for serving

Aluminum foil

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions:

Preheat oven or grill to 350F

Using a bread knife, cut the top of the bread loaf into a grid pattern about 3/4 way down, leaving the base intact.

In a medium bowl, mix rotisserie chicken with butter, taco seasoning, cheese and 16- oz. container of Fresh Cravings Salsa. Use your fingers or a spoon to carefully disperse it inside the slits of the bread.

Wrap loaf with aluminum foil and place in your oven or grill, using indirect heat and bake for 15m. Then remove foil and bake for another 5 minutes until bubbly.

Top with more salsa and serve immediately.