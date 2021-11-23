Former Wisconsin governor: GOP needs to ‘push back’ on issue of bail reform during midterms

After the Christmas parade tragedy in a Milwaukee suburb provoked a debate over bail reform, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker told "America's Newsroom" on Tuesday that the GOP needs to "push back" against the issue of bail reform in the next midterm elections.

WISCONSIN CHRISTMAS PARADE TRAGEDY RESULTS IN MULTIPLE DEATHS, INJURIES; SUSPECT IN CUSTODY

SCOTT WALKER: It’s unbelievably important. This is something I got a little brief on when I was governor because I was agreeing with criminal justice reform. I am all for rehabilitating people dealing with opioid and other addictions out there, that’s different. But, when we talk about violent criminals, these are people that are in and out of the system. We need to keep them safe from society and this is sadly one more classic example of that.

You have a radical element that wants to defund the police, want to close down federal prisons — we have got to push back on this. We saw last year during the pandemic when you let violent criminals back out on the street, they commit crimes. That’s what criminals do. And we need to push back and make the case that the most fundamental responsibility of the government is to keep people safe - whether it's the federal government with the military or state and local government when it comes to law enforcement.

