Former White House chief of staff warns Americans of Dems' agenda: 'At some point, people have to wake up'

Former White House chief of staff Reince Priebus called out Democrats and President Biden over the classified documents scandal and other failures of his administration and the left-wing political party on "Hannity."

PRIEBUS: Now, either you're right and it's sabotage and people are leaking around him to the press to undermine him. He's lying. Maybe he can't remember because he can't remember anything and maybe he doesn't know the full story. But one of these outcomes have to be correct and you're right, I mean, he's not remembering anyone's names, he — but at the same time, he hid in his basement and he won. He can't remember what day it is. And they're getting every Democrat wish list done, open borders, shutting down energy, trillions of dollars spent.

And it comes back to one of my — and you sort of alluded to this, but a great quote, which is sort of a pop quiz. "Who's the bigger idiot? The idiot or the idiot that gets fooled by the idiot?" And at some point, people have to wake up and see what's happening in this country and see what kind of a mess this president has brought us. And he's doing it all while not remembering what it is, whose names it is. And yet they're jamming us down the throat with their Democrat wish list and they're getting it done.

