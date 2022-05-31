Former US attorney on Sussmann verdict: 'It's a scary time'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. attorney Brett Tolman told "Jesse Watters Primetime" on Tuesday politics has "crept into" the judiciary system after a jury found former Clinton campaign attorney Michael Sussmann not guilty of making a false statement to the FBI in 2016.

BRETT TOLMAN: There is not a single district court in this country other than Washington, D.C., where this would have happened. You have a 95% conviction rate across this country except in Washington, D.C. So when you highlight that there are two-tier justice systems in this country, especially when you see Washington, D.C., take care of its own. It’s offensive, and we should be upset by it.

Fifteen years ago, it didn’t matter who appointed you as a judge. But we have seen politics now in the Department of Justice and the FBI, and it’s crept into the judiciary. It’s a scary time because if we lose the judiciary, you lose the ability to have a check on one of the most powerful organizations in this country, and that’s the Department of Justice.

