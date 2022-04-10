Former US ambassador to Ukraine on Russian invasion: 'We are now in a different world'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor warned "Russia has put us in a different world" during "Fox News Live," Sunday, as Putin's assault into Ukraine continues. Ambassador Taylor explained how the invasion has "changed everything" and why it is in NATO's interest to provide military aid to Ukraine.

ZELENSKYY CALLS FOR MORE SANCTIONS AS UK'S BORIS JOHNSON MAKES SURPRISE KYIV VISIT

WILLIAM TAYLOR: The change in where we are now compared to where we were on February 23rd... the day before the invasion, is dramatic. We are now in a different world. Russia has put us in a different world, and it is true that they had invaded Ukraine in 2014. So the Ukrainians have been fighting this war for eight years, but that big invasion that President Putin decided to undertake on February 24th changed everything, and that means that we have to now focus on Russia, and NATO has to focus on Russia like never before. So that is a change, and Stoltenberg is exactly right: NATO has to respond, is responding, and again, the weapons that NATO provides to Ukraine… that's in NATO's interest. That's in all the members of NATO's interest, for Ukraine to win this war.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX NEWS LIVE" BELOW: