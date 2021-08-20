Former UK commander in Afghanistan says Biden shouldn't be impeached: 'He should be court-martialed'

President Joe Biden, as commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces, should be court-martialed for "betraying the United States of America and the United States' armed forces," the former head of British military operations in Afghanistan said in an interview airing Sunday.

Colonel Richard Kemp, CBE, made the pointed recommendation on Sunday's "Life, Liberty & Levin", telling host Mark Levin Biden humiliated both the American military and its citizens.

He also commented on calls for impeachment from members of Congress and other critics.

At least two Republican House lawmakers, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia and Rep. Bob Gibbs of Ohio, have drafted impeachment articles against the president.

"I don't say this lightly and I've never said it about anybody else -- any other leader in this position. People have been talking about impeaching President Biden," Kemp told Levin.

"I don't believe President Biden should be impeached. He's the commander-in-chief of the U.S. armed forces who's just essentially surrendered to the Taliban: He shouldn't be impeached. He should be court-martialed for betraying the United States of America and the United States armed forces."

Kemp predicted China, which along with Russia has all but recognized the Taliban as the new government of Afghanistan, will join with neighboring Pakistan and Iran to further "enrich themselves by plundering" the war-torn country.

China is also poised to use Afghanistan's wealth of minerals and natural resources as a way to "hit against the West", he said.

"So the whole world just became vastly more dangerous. The U.S. government – President Biden humiliated the United States. He humiliated the United States Army," Kemp argued.

"I think the consequences of what's just happened and what's still happening are absolutely devastating for the whole of the Western world."

The former British commander added that many U.S. presidents have criticized the other members of the NATO alliance for not "pulling their weight" – but that Biden has now "destroyed [NATO's] credibility, totally single-handed[ly]."