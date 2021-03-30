Expand / Collapse search
Former State Dept investigator blasts WHO report: China 'essentially orchestrated' investigation whitewash

'Look what this weapon, intentionally released or not, has done to the world economy'

David Asher, the State Department's former lead investigator into the coronavirus origins, slammed the World Health Organization's report as a farce on "The Story", saying China has "essentially orchestrated" a whitewash.

ASHER: Well, what exactly happened only the Chinese can tell us and they’re not about to. They have essentially orchestrated a World Health Organization total whitewash of an investigation that looks under all the rocks except the most likely one. That is, there was a lab leak at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and its associated laboratories, one of which is involved with making vaccines across the street. And, that this was a manmade pathogenic weapons vector in development that had very important stealth features that allowed it to a spread in a way we have never seen a coronavirus spread. 

I worked in addition against IEDs in Iraq, particularly related to Iran. And the thing about an IED is that it's really a psychological weapon and economic weapon. It doesn't kill everyone. It scares the heck out of everyone. It deters freedom of movement. Look what this weapon, intentionally released or not, has done to the world economy and state society.

