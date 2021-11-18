Expand / Collapse search
Former Rittenhouse lawyer predicts 'full acquittal,' blasts 'misconduct' by prosecution

John Pierce said on "Fox & Friends First" that there will likely be a mistrial if Rittenhouse is not acquitted.

Fox News Staff
Rittenhouse defense asks for mistrial over drone video dispute

Former Rittenhouse lawyer John Pierce discusses the possible outcomes in the trial.

John Pierce, the former lawyer for Kyle Rittenhouse, said he expects a full acquittal in the Kenosha, Wisconsin case after the defense requested a mistrial. Pierce said on "Fox & Friends First" he doesn't anticipate any potential guilty verdict surviving the mistrial motion and believes the only other outcome could be a hung jury. 

JOHN PIERCE: This judge is terrific, Judge Schroeder. He might be the best judge I've ever seen. He is no-nonsense. He sticks to the facts of the law. He was obviously outraged at some of the instances of prosecutorial misconduct. Everyone saw that. One that we haven't touched on yet, which is just as bad as the Brady violation with the HD drone footage, is that the prosecutors attempted to use the fact that Kyle had exercised his constitutional right to remain silent before the trial. 

And that is just trial advocacy 101 for prosecution. You cannot do that. So I really believe there's going to be a full acquittal. If not, I think there'll be a mistrial, hopefully with prejudice or potentially without prejudice. Or a hung jury is the only other outcome I see here.

