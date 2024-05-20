Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Former Portland State professor calls it 'poetic' to watch college campuses 'burn' amid anti-Israel protests

Dr. Peter Boghossian said college campuses burning to the ground is a 'natural consequence' of what has been happening

By Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi Fox News
Published
close
Yale graduates stage mass walkout at commencement Video

Yale graduates stage mass walkout at commencement

Over a hundred anti-Israel protestors leave the ceremony sporting banners and flags. (Richard Harbus for Fox News Digital)

As protests continue to disrupt graduation ceremonies across the country, a former Portland State University professor said the current state of higher education that has become "hijacked by idealogues."

Dr. Peter Boghossian, an educator who accused Portland State of being a "social justice factory" before resigning in 2021, spoke out about how he believes current anti-Israel protests are the result of woke ideologies indoctrinated into curriculums across the country in an interview with Amala Ekpunobi

"I don't want people going to an institution, students thinking that they're going to get an education, but they're not getting an education - what they're doing is that they're becoming further steeped or indoctrinated into beliefs that are untethered to reality," he told Ekpunobi.

PHILADELPHIA UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT REACTS AFTER AT LEAST 75 ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS DESCEND ON CAMPUS

Two split collage of Amala Ekpunobi on the left, Dr. Peter Boghossian on the right.

Former Portland State professor, Dr. Peter Boghossian, discusses the state of the American education system in an interview with Amala Ekpunobi. (YouTube: @AmalaEkpunobi)

"We create these environments when people think they have the right answers to moral questions, and they're positive of it, they're positive about it and if someone else doesn't believe it, they're a bad person," Boghossian continued. "When the starting assumption is, ‘I know it's true, I need to teach my students what's true, I'm going to test them on what's true and then they're going to get out into the world and they're going to institutionalize what's true’ -  if that's your starting assumption, then you're no longer attempting to educate people, you're attempting to indoctrinate them."

In 2017, Boghossian drafted up "totally deranged" academic papers with a few colleagues to expose how "entire lines of literature" can become "hijacked by idealogues." 

"The conceptual penis as a social construct" was the paper Boghossian submitted to academic journals, which led to the ex-Portland State professor being labeled a "transphobe" and angering people. He noted how these peer-reviewed journals are vetted by experts but

19 UPENN ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS ARRESTED AFTER ATTEMPT TO OCCUPY BUILDING: POLICE

Photo of Peter Boghossian, man sitting on chair smiling

A former Portland State professor discusses the 2024 election in a video on his YouTube channel. (YouTube: @drpeterboghossian)

"I'm very pessimistic about the American educational system. I'm extraordinarily pessimistic about the K-12 system where teachers get credentialed by idealogues  in universities before they [can] teach…The accreditation bodies, which are basically cartel, it's a long complicated problem," Boghossian said.

The former professor went on to say that while he can understand students’ desire to remediate the disparities of the world, that protesters must ensure "moral impulses are informed correctly."

"We've like let a small group of these people completely take over," he continued."When you create these educational infrastructures that don't value dialogue and discourse, when you create systems in which people asking sincere questions are are met with some kind of punishment…you don't need to be Nostradomus to figure this s--t out, I mean this is an inevitable consequence of creating systems that pretend to educate people but actually indoctrinate them…That's why I think it's just so poetic to watch these institutions burn."

CHINESE COMMUNIST PARTY-LINKED NETWORK BEHIND 'WELL-FUNDED' ANTI-ISRAEL CAMPUS PROTESTS, GROUP SAYS

DOE building in Washington

The U.S. Department of Education building stands in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. U.S. public schools need $200 billion in federal aid to be able to safely open for the fall semester with the coronavirus continuing to circulate witnesses told a House panel this month. (Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Boghossian went on to say that while he believes in the ability to protest through the expression of free speech, that there is an inherent difference between protests and riots, relaying that protests don’t "occupy buildings and tell Jewish students they can't go [on campus]."

"When you demean dialogue for long enough, the only thing people have access to is violence - there's no other option. You either have a conversation about your problems or you start killing everybody or, you know, destroying stuff. But these are the people who have not allowed conversation, so of course this is going to come back to bite them, that's the snake eating its own tail…the whole thing is an ideology mill. All of it," he continued.

"The whole civilization is falling apart. What are you going to do? You might be warning people, no one listens to me so f--k it, watch it burn," Boghossian said. "I think it's actually a great thing that it's literally burning to the ground... it is a natural consequence of what they've been doing, so I mean of course nobody should be surprised."

Boghossian didn't immediately respond for comment. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi is a freelance production assistant at Fox News Digital.