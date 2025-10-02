Former Politico reporter says pressure of govt shutdown will ‘skyrocket on Democrats’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Politico reporter Rachel Bade said Thursday that the mounting pressure from the partial government shutdown will "skyrocket" on the Democratic Party.

Bade made the point during an interview on journalist Mark Halperin’s "2Way" podcast, stating that Republican lawmakers will be able to leverage the frustration of furloughed government workers and U.S. military members not getting paid against the Democratic Party.

"You know, the conversation is going to shift from the ACA tax credits to the emergency and that’s why the pressure is just going to skyrocket on Democrats," she said.

Bade was referring to the disagreement that led to the shutdown on Wednesday at midnight.

Democrats have insisted that any agreement to keep the government funded must extend tax credits for the Affordable Care Act (ACA) beyond the end of this year, a provision Republicans rejected. Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., have argued that the Democratic Party’s proposal could allow illegal immigrants to access healthcare.

Bade indicated that the shutdown conversation will shift from healthcare disagreements to the hardships faced by those affected by the shutdown, and that will come back to bite the Democratic Party.

"So, I think over the next, you know, week or so, if it lasts that long, we're just going to have this … gut-wrenching reminder of what shutdowns mean," she said.

"I mean, it's not just some people who live paycheck-to-paycheck. Most people cannot go without getting a subsequent paycheck. Like, that's just the reality of things — troops not getting paid," Bade added.

She mentioned that an effective political strategy for the GOP in this scenario is to talk about all the individuals and services unable to perform because of the shutdown.

"I mean, all Republicans have to do is go on TV over and over again and talk about these impacts. I mean, air traffic controllers, don't you want to fly safe? OK, what if they don't show up because they're not getting paid? That's a real problem, right? National parks. What's going to happen there? What if you need — have a question — with Social Security? You can’t get ahold of anything.

"So, it starts to really hurt right now."

She also predicted that once pressure starts mounting on the Democratic Party, more of its members will start to abandon the stalemate.

"I think the fact that [Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.] lost three people last night shows kind of where this is going, right? And I do think more people will peel off."

Bade went viral with an X post Wednesday in which she disputed House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., saying, "Republicans have shut the government down."

"Thing is, DEMOCRATS shut the government down. Not Republicans. Small technicality, I know. (Facts are funny things!)," Bade replied.

Her post was viewed over two million times and generated outrage from liberals on the platform, prompting her to respond.

"It's amazing to me how many folks on the left have gone ballistic over my tweet of a simple (and by the way, accurate!) statement... that yes, DEMOCRATS shut down the government -- not Republicans," she wrote in a subsequent post.

"Folks, it's not that difficult. You can argue you agree with the tactic, or not, but it's like saying the sky is blue. And yet I've had prominent Dems on here accusing me of pandering to the admin for scoops – and worse. Ugly stuff," Bade added.

