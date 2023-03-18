Former National Security adviser warns of China's 'aggressive' bid for their world order

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland joined ‘Fox & Friends Weekend" Saturday morning and discussed the growing threat of the Chinese and their ’aggressive' tactics on the geopolitical level. McFarland warned co-host Will Cain that America has been "asleep at the wheel" while China is establishing its new "world order."

McFarland pointed out China's recent geopolitical moves to solidify its influence on the world stage.

"If you look at the last ten days, what's China done? It is moving very aggressively and successfully to establish the new Chinese world order," she noted.

McFarland first touched on China's recent move in Middle East affairs to facilitate a deal with Iran and Saudi Arabia, benefiting from the deal while unsettling American influence in the area.

"So a week ago, they negotiated a deal between two historic enemies, Iran, Saudi Arabia. We weren't negotiating that deal. China wasn't. It took us by surprise that China was doing it. So all of a sudden, after 50 years of American domination in the Middle East, China is now the most important country in the Middle East as it's going to build out the infrastructure. G five [5G] infrastructure, artificial intelligence infrastructure of these major countries in the Middle East, and by the way, China then gets a lifelong supply of energy, particularly of oil."

She turned to China's partnership with Russia and discussed the call for peace talks between Russia and Ukraine. McFarland also suggested that the Chinese will push their own agenda in the talks.

"Xi Jinping is going to Russia. He's got a lot of influence and a lot of ability to pressure the president of Russia, maybe pressures them to the negotiating table and at the same time, Xi Jinping is somehow meeting with a Ukrainian leader, either video conference or I don't think, in person, but what's he going to do there? Is he going to say, look, here's my peace plan? Xi Jinping has already put out his own peace plan."

Finally, McFarland concluded with China's global aspirations with their growing influence in Central and South America, and the challenge to American leadership on the world stage.

"President Xi Jinping said, I am declaring a global citizenship objective, but that is taking direct attack at the United States, is talking to the global south as South America, Latin America. And he's saying, look at us. China is the way forward and China is going to lead the new global world order, not the United States."

She added and stressed that the United States needs to act quickly.

"We've been asleep at the wheel arguing about what pronouns to put in the Army training manual, And we're not spending research and development money like we need to." She continued, "the Chinese are already all over Latin America. They're already over Africa. We are now at the eleventh hour. If we want to maintain American leadership in the world, we better get our act together really fast."