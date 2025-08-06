Former megachurch pastor declares Trump supporters can't be 'good' people in fiery essay

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A former megachurch youth pastor turned progressive activist argued that it's impossible to be a "good person" and support President Donald Trump in a scathing blog post last week.

"I often hear people say, 'He or she supports him but is a really good person,'" John Pavlovitz wrote in his August 2 Substack post about Trump supporters. "I consider that an oxymoron. I believe aligning with him is fundamentally antithetical to anything good," he added.

Pavlovitz, a former youth pastor at an evangelical church in North Carlina, has been an outspoken critic of Trump since his 2016 election victory. His provocative essays have been widely shared in progressive Christian circles, leading one faith news outlet to label him the "digital pastor of the resistance."

In his recent blog post, he attacked Trump's cuts to the federal government, immigration enforcement and other policies as the opposite of "good."

"But this President is not a good human being, and there's simply no way around this truth," Pavlovitz declared. "Objectively speaking, he is the very worst humanity has produced, a moral bottom-feeder without scruples or conscience or decency."

"Outside of those indoctrinated into his dwindling, sycophantic death cult, the entire world is in agreement on this. What is painfully obvious in these moments isn't simply that the person alleging to lead this country is a terrible human being; it is that anyone left still defending him, applauding him, justifying him, celebrating him, probably is too," he added.

"At this point, the only reason left to support a man like this is that he reflects your hateful heart, that he shares your contempt of people of color, your hostility toward outsiders, your toxic misogyny, your ignorant bigotry, and your feelings of supremacy. He is a snarling, vicious, grotesque avatar who says the things you believe and hurts the people you want to hurt," Pavlovitz seethed.

He has echoed calls within some progressive circles to "cut off" Trump-supporting family members and friends, arguing that those who voted for the president are morally repugnant.

Pavlovitz is also one of several figures on the left who have suggested the 2024 election was tampered with.

"She won. The Dems didn't fight for her. It's a disgrace," he wrote on Bluesky in March.