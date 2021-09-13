Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Former labor secretary Scalia: Biden's vaccine mandate very 'vulnerable' to legal challenge

Eugene Scalia explains the precedent through which this process has been carried out doesn't work in the Biden administration's favor

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Eugene Scalia: White House vaccine mandate 'vulnerable' to legal challenge Video

Eugene Scalia: White House vaccine mandate 'vulnerable' to legal challenge

The former labor secretary pressed the Biden administration to allow public comment on the mandate as more questions arise from business owners and employees.

Former Labor Secretary Eugene Scalia explained on "America's Newsroom" how the Biden administration's vaccine mandate is ‘vulnerable’ to legal challenge because of the emergency standard the White House is using to justify the move. Scalia continued by urging Biden to allow public comment on the matter because of the significant influx of questions surrounding the mandate. 

TEXAS AG PAXTON SUING SCHOOL DISTRICTS FOR DEFYING GOV. ABBOTT MASK MANDATE EXECUTIVE ORDER 

EUGENE SCALIA: That is what's interesting as well. It's a special authority that's being used here by the Labor Department. Ordinarily, new rules by the government have to go through public comment. The public has a chance to see the proposal, to make suggestions, and to improve it. It's a process that I used as secretary and that I use in the private sector, but they are seeking to bypass it. I would urge them to allow public comment because there are so many questions now about the rule. In terms of using this emergency process with no comment, it has been used for benzine and asbestos. I believe in both of those cases they were not able to sustain the rule. These emergency standards in the past, when they've been adopted by the Labor Department, have proved to be very vulnerable in the courts, which I think it part of the reason you're hearing the criticisms now. Workers and businesses have a lot of questions about how this is going to be implemented, what the exact requirements are going to be, and it would be better if the Labor Department would give people a chance to provide their input. 

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Former labor secretary: Biden's vaccine mandate very 'vulnerable' to legal challenge Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.