Former Hunter Biden biz partner offered critical testimony proving Joe 'was the brand': lawmaker

Hours after former Hunter Biden business partner Tony Bobulinski sat for a House deposition, one Republican told Fox News the former member of the first son's inner circle provided testimony showing President Biden "was the brand" being marketed abroad.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., said Bobulinski's testimony offered stark contrast with Democratic individuals who have been summoned for depositions in that they, in his quoting of Jack Nicholson, "couldn't handle the truth."

"And that's what Tony Bobulinski delivered today – he delivered the truth," he said.

Bobulinski had been an executive at SinoHawk holdings, a former venture between himself, Hunter Biden, the president's brother James Biden and a few other individuals.

Comer said Bobulinski testified to President Biden's alleged involvement and recounted speaking to the now-president "numerous times."

The lawmaker noted the key to that particular testimony was that Bobulinski claimed Biden clearly stated what he was on the phone offering thanks for, what Bobulinski was doing in partnership with James as well as Hunter.

"So Joe Biden knew very well the role Tony Bobulinski was playing in the, the Biden orbit. And he talked about what CEFC (a Chinese energy conglomerate) was [doing]."

Comer said Americans would be horrified if they knew the extent to which CEFC was trying to institute the CCP's economically imperial "Belt & Road Initiative" within the United States, despite bipartisan agreement within Congress that China should be prevented from gaining such a foothold stateside.

"CEFC was was trying to acquire the services of the Bidens to be able to remove the barriers of entry into our market. So Joe Biden was working for the Chinese. --He was the brand," Comer claimed. "Tony Bobulinski is the second person on record under oath to testify that Joe Biden was the brand."

In an interview with Fox News at the 2022 Fox Nation Patriot Awards, Bobulinski claimed Hunter Biden had said "in his own words he is putting his entire family's family legacy on the line to do business with the Chinese Communist Party [via] CEFC."

"He says that in his own words, in numerous text messages and other things I've provided both to the FBI and other whistleblowers, so don't take my word for it… One thousand percent: Joe Biden is the "big guy," Bobulinski added – referring to one of Hunter Biden's emails from British businessman James Gilliar that laid out the divvying-up of revenue from their CEFC deal.

Gilliar had said 20 percent would go to four different partners, including himself and Hunter Biden, while ten percent would go to "Jim" – purported to be Biden's brother – and "10 held by H for the big guy," with H presumed to be Hunter.

In a lengthy letter to Comer on the eve of the deposition, House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Jamie Raskin of Maryland demanded that Bobulinski's claims require further "eval[uation] of the credibility of his allegations."

Raskin wrote that ex-Rep. Mark Meadows, R-N.C., Arthur Schwartz; a New York public relations specialist and friend of Donald Trump Jr., as well as former Trump presidential adviser-turned-critic Eric Herschmann should be deposed in return.

In 2020, Fox News reporters approached James Biden's home near St. Michaels, Md. but were rebuffed when they tried to ask about the family's dealings:

"I don’t want to comment about anything," James said.