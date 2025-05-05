Former Hill reporter considering running for Congress as Democrat

Hanna Trudo, the former senior political correspondent at The Hill, is considering a campaign for Congress as a Democrat in New Hampshire’s 1st District, Politico reported.

The New Hampshire native told Politico Playbook that she moved back home after incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas opened up the seat by announcing a Senate bid.

Trudo confirmed the news on X.

"As a 4th generation Granite Stater, I take our state motto in N.H., Live Free or Die, seriously," she wrote. "Under Donald Trump, we are no longer free. Dems need to stop chasing the magical land of bipartisanship. We need to fight NOW."

POLITICO PUSHES BACK AT ‘MISINFORMED,’ ‘FLAT-OUT FALSE’ CLAIMS OVER SUBSCRIPTIONS TO FEDERAL AGENCIES

Trudo is the latest media figure to consider a run for Congress as a Democrat. In 2024, CNN political analyst John Avlon won the Democratic nomination for New York's 1st Congressional District but lost the general election.

In a memo about her decision to explore a run for Congress, Trudo went into some detail about her working-class background, explaining that she was raised by a single mother living paycheck to paycheck in Hillsborough County.

"Like many families, we received heating assistance at times to get through our freezing winters," she wrote. "While my mom was not able to go to college or buy a home due to the high cost of living, she worked tirelessly as a public school Title 1 reading aide. She learned hard work in the American diner that my great-grandparents ran 84 years ago in our state capital after emigrating from Greece."

Trudo said that her experience as a D.C. journalist gives her a unique set of tools ideal for higher office, describing herself as "a journalist who’s tired of writing the same story about how Democrats keep losing to Republicans and failing us."

"I’m used to disrupting the status quo in D.C.," she said. "I’ve lived it, I’ve covered it and I know how to beat the odds."

WHITE HOUSE ANNOUNCES DOGE IS CANCELING PAYMENTS TO POLITICO

She suggested that the Democratic Party needs to have a course correction.

"I haven’t poll tested my pitch," Trudo wrote in the memo, which was provided to Fox News Digital. "I’m simply writing with the same fire I’ve spit for the past decade: Democrats must be better."

She targeted specific Trump advisors and policy areas.

"I take our Live Free or Die motto seriously," she said. "I left my career in the media because this isn’t objective for me. Democrats must elect new leaders ready to form a disruptive opposition party to Republicans. We don’t need platitudes about reaching across the aisle or compromising."

Trudo's last byline for The Hill is dated March 7. She also previously worked for The Daily Beast and Politico.

If she decides to move forward with the campaign, Trudo would be joining Marine Corps veteran and former Obama administration official Maura Sullivan, who entered the race in April.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KAROLINE LEAVITT PRAYS BEFORE FACING REPORTERS

Trump White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt previously ran for the same seat in New Hampshire in 2022. While she won the crowded Republican primary, she lost to Pappas in the general election.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leavitt is now the youngest White House press secretary in history at just 27 years old.