'Duck Dynasty' star speaks out after man was arrested for targeting home in drive-by shooting

After "Duck Dynasty" star Willie Robertson’s estate was targeted in a shooting, the reality TV personality made an appearance on “Fox & Friends” to discuss the incident.

“I don’t know this guy, I don’t know what the motive was. I don’t know what he was thinking but I’m just glad they caught him,” Robertson told “Fox & Friends.”

Authorities announced the arrest of a man in connection with the drive-by shooting at Robertson's Louisiana estate.

Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes in West Monroe were struck by gunfire on Friday afternoon, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. No one was injured in the shooting, authorities said.

Robertson, 48, said he and his family were “pretty shook up” after one of the eight to 10 bullets he said were fired at the residence went through the bedroom window of a home where his son John Luke Robertson lives with his wife, Mary Kate, and their infant son.

Host Brian Kilmeade told Robertson that King claimed to have been “checking the safety on his gun” and that he had been “drinking vodka.”

Robertson said that he is “not sure” about that claim,since the gun was fired so many times, but added that drinking vodka and handling a gun is never a safe combination.

“Usually something stupid is going to happen when that happens,” Robertson said.

Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander, the multimillion-dollar duck call and decoy enterprise that inspired the A&E show, which shined a spotlight on the small north Louisiana town.

