Former district judge states Stormy Daniels 'has an agenda' to get Trump 'convicted'

Stormy Daniels has made her hopes for a Trump conviction known, according to a former district judge on CNN.

The former adult film actress gave her testimony about a sexual encounter with Trump in a hotel room in 2006 over the past week. After she began testifying on Tuesday, several legal experts across the mainstream media have blasted her comments as "disastrous" and threatening to ruin her credibility.

One critic included former U.S. District Judge Shira Scheindlin, who remarked on "Anderson Cooper 360" Tuesday night that Daniels made her motivation pretty clear on the stand.

"She strikes me that she has an agenda. She is trying to get [Trump] convicted and that‘s coming through at least to me," Scheindlin said.

She also warned during the media appearance that Daniels’ testimony could end up swaying the jury against her.

"She may blow it. If they keep her going for hours and hours, she may just say something that‘s very, very strange and affects the jury. I don‘t think this jury likes this woman anyway, and the more she talks, the less they may like her," Scheindlin said.

CNN legal analyst Elie Honig made similar comments on "The Source" when he called out Daniels’ open hatred of Trump on display.

"When the witness hates the person whose liberty is at stake, that’s a big d--n deal!" Honig said. "And she’s putting out tweets, fantasizing about him being in jail. That really undermines the credibility."

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. The charges stem from a years-long investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. The charges are related to alleged payments made ahead of the 2016 presidential election to silence Daniels about an alleged 2006 extramarital affair with Trump.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.