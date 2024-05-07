LAURA INGRAHAM: NY v. Trump is a political hit job

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Republicans must make sure Democrats are not allowed to weaponize the justice system for their own political goals on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Any legal analyst who isn't calling this what it is, a political hit job masquerading as a felony case, is doing just a huge disservice to the country, and also a disservice to whatever law degree you got. Now, today, there was nothing (and I mean nothing) said ... that was relevant to the ultimate question in this case: Did Donald Trump himself falsify business records, 11 years after his alleged tryst with [Stormy] Daniels in furtherance of a crime to supposedly, of course, interfere with the election?

Unfortunately, because Biden is so weak, because his record is so, so bad, Democrats felt they needed an insurance policy, just like the Deep State needed one back in 2016.

