LAURA INGRAHAM: NY v. Trump is a political hit job

Democrats felt they needed an insurance policy, Laura says

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Laura: The weakness of NY v. Trump was on display with Stormy Daniels' testimony

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says any credibility in the New York judicial system is being shredded on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham says Republicans must make sure Democrats are not allowed to weaponize the justice system for their own political goals on "The Ingraham Angle." 

LAURA INGRAHAM: Any legal analyst who isn't calling this what it is, a political hit job masquerading as a felony case, is doing just a huge disservice to the country, and also a disservice to whatever law degree you got. Now, today, there was nothing (and I mean nothing) said ... that was relevant to the ultimate question in this case: Did Donald Trump himself falsify business records, 11 years after his alleged tryst with [Stormy] Daniels in furtherance of a crime to supposedly, of course, interfere with the election?   

BERNIE SANDERS' ENTHUSIASM FOR BIDEN DAMPENED OVER STRONG DISAGREEMENT ON GAZA WAR: REPORT 

Unfortunately, because Biden is so weak, because his record is so, so bad, Democrats felt they needed an insurance policy, just like the Deep State needed one back in 2016. 

They miscalculated then and they've miscalculated now. This time we need to win to make sure they are never (and I mean never again) allowed to weaponize the justice system for their political ends. 

