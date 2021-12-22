'Political servants, not public servants' behind nationwide crime crisis: Former Detroit police chief

Former Detroit Police Chief James Craig ridiculed elected officials as "political servants, not public servants" Wednesday on "Fox News Primetime."

"These are individuals who are political servants, not public servants," Craig told host Brian Kilmeade. "Look, we know how important police officers are, but when they've been demonized, demoralized, not supported. … [T]hese so-called ‘moderates’ are now moving away from ‘defund the police.'… The problem is, how are you going to support the men and women who do the job? How are we going to encourage young people to join the forces?"

JAMES CRAIG ON RUNNING FOR MICHIGAN GOV: 'I KNOW I'VE BEEN CALLED FOR THIS ROLE'

Craig offered a "simple" solution, urging unity behind and support of "a candidate [who] can take … these progressive so-called ‘political leaders’ out."

"They need to go," he added.

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

The Michigan gubernatorial candidate called out politicians for their silence on liberals' soft-on-crime policies.

He derided elected officials who "stand quiet" when left-wing judges release violent criminals back to the streets.

Such officials "don't speak on behalf of the vulnerable members of our community," he said.

"But now that they're victims, let's see what they're going to do now," he continued.

Craig referenced Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot blaming retail stores for not hiring security officers to combat the city's rash of smash-and-grab lootings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We're coming into the 2022 midterms and [Democrats are] trying to clean up their act because they are failing," he said.

Craig gave their performance a "big fat ‘F’."