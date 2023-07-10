Former CNN reporter suing network after her foot was run over on assignment: 'I risked my life'

Former CNN reporter Saima Mohsin is accusing her former employer of discrimination after she was injured on assignment in the Middle East.

"I was injured on assignment for CNN," Mohsin wrote in a viral Twitter post with over 399,000 views on Monday.

"They fired me [.] We risk our lives in the field trusting we’ll be taken care of [.] I’m suing for unfair dismissal, disability & race discrimination. CNN wants my case thrown out [.] Big week for me at Employment Tribunal[.]"

Mohsin, who now works for Sky News on a freelance basis, was severely injured while reporting from Jerusalem on the Israel-Palestine conflict, according to The Guardian.

"Her cameraman ran over her foot in a car, causing severe tissue damage that has left the British-Pakistani journalist struggling to sit, stand and walk or return to work full-time," the report continued.

Mohsin has also posted about her injury on her LinkedIn page, writing that she lives with "pain all down my left side and am constantly exhausted which is an extreme opposite of what you see on screen."

"I spent years bed ridden and depressed, I had to learn to feel and control my foot again. Sometimes I felt it too much. But slowly but surely I’ve learnt to manage my pain & am back on screen presenting at Sky News who’ve been so understanding of my condition," Mohsin wrote.

"You can’t see it but I live with it everyday,"

The Guardian also revealed that Mohsin said she was told that she didn’t "have the look we are looking for" by CNN before her employment was terminated three years later. She had allegedly asked CNN to switch her to a presenting role to reduce her time traveling.

"I worked hard to become an international correspondent and loved my job with CNN. I risked my life many times on assignment for CNN believing they would have my back. They did not," Mohsin said.

CNN declined to comment after a request from Fox News Digital.

According to the Guardian, CNN "is opposing the claim on territorial grounds, arguing that the terms of Mohsin’s contract mean she does not have the right to bring a case in London."