Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

EXCLUSIVE: A former CIA officer weighed in on the pros and cons of former "Beverly Hills 90210" star Ian Ziering taking matters into his own hands when a group of people riding mini-motorized bikes swarmed his car on Hollywood Boulevard.

Video of last week's incident shows Ziering stepping out of his car and shoving one of the bikers, before the scene devolved into a brawl. TMZ obtained video of the incident. Ziering, whose 12-year-old daughter was also in the car, explained his actions on Instagram.

"I experienced an alarming incident involving a group of individuals on mini bikes," Ziering said. "While stuck in traffic, my car was approached aggressively by one of these riders leading to an unsettling confrontation. In an attempt to assess any damage I exited my car. This action, unfortunately, escalated into a physical altercation, which I navigated to protect myself."

IAN ZIERING, ‘BEVERLY HILLS, 90210’ ALUM, INVOLVED IN BRAWL WITH BIKERS: REPORT

Ziering said he and his daughter were both left "completely unscathed" following the scary encounter.

Jason Hanson, a former CIA officer, started with what he said Ziering did "right."

"He gets out of the car, the guy scratches his car or hits it or whatever, you know, happens, and they start punching him, right?" Hanson told Fox News Digital on Monday. "He's outmanned, I think it was 3-to-1. So, you could tell he had no real fighting experience. However, what he did right was - one of the things I always tell people when I train them, is remember the words, ‘movement saves lives.’"

"So it doesn't matter if I'm teaching an evasive driving class, it doesn't matter if I'm teaching a self-defense class, is if you just stand there, you're going to get pummeled to death," Hanson continued. "If you just sit there in the car, you're going to get carjacked. So you've got to move out of that danger zone. So the fact that you saw him pushing his way out, he was running across the street. He was trying to run away from those guys. That was the thing he did good is he didn't stand there and just let three, you know, people who are probably half his age, try and just punch the heck out of them. So he did a good job of moving and getting off the X."

FLORIDA CRIME TRENDING DOWN WHILE CALIFORNIA SKYROCKETS EXPLAINED BY ONE KEY DIFFERENCE: EXPERT

However, Hanson suggested that in most cases, staying safely inside one's vehicle is the best option. Far too many people, he said, let their "ego" get the best of them.

"One of the hardest things is and again, it's it's hard for me to because I, I'm very well-trained, I'm very confident in my abilities," he said. "But if somebody flips me the bird, I just let it go. I swallow my pride. It's not worth getting in a road rage incident kind of thing. So if somebody you know is in front of your car or marks your car or whatever, you are in a vehicle which is several thousand pounds, you can go forwards, backwards, left or right, like you're in a safe spot. As soon as you get out, that's when the bad things happen.

"So, I 100% understand that every human being has an ego. Every human being is like, ‘Hey, you just scratched my car. I want to, I want to punch that guy.’ But you've got to let that stuff go. And that's the tough part, because even me, why would I get out and have to fight 3-on-1 when I'm in this, this metal box, which is thousands of pounds and is a lot more dangerous, and is a lot more protective to me."

Hanson is also the New York Times bestselling author of "Spy Secrets That Can Save Your Life," and currently operates Spy Escape & Evasion, which provides lifesaving strategies and techniques to civilians and is run by Hanson and other former CIA and special operations personnel. The course is so enticing that it earned him a deal on "Shark Tank" in 2014.

IAN ZIERING LATEST CELEB HIT BY HOLLYWOOD CRIME WAVE

In his Instagram post following the incident, Ziering said it proved the need for increased law enforcement.

"This situation highlights a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior," he said. "As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Polling in the last year shows two out of every three Californians believe crime is a "big problem" for them while living in the Golden State. Oakland and San Francisco are dealing with violent crime, while Los Angeles has seen an increase in retail burglaries. And plenty of former California residents have said crime is what urged them to leave the state.

Hanson said his trainings are "100% needed more than ever" because he sees a violent society that offers "no consequences for doing bad things."

"Which is why I'm very blessed to be so busy," he told Fox News Digital.