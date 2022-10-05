Expand / Collapse search
Russia
Russia champions Elon Musk's 'peace' proposal, Ukraine rejects Musk as two-faced

Musk sparks outrage in Twitter polls proposing Ukraine give up land to Russia

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
The Kremlin on Wednesday applauded Telsa CEO Elon Musk’s suggestion that Ukraine should capitulate its territory illegally seized by Russia to end the war.

"It is very positive that somebody like Elon Musk is looking for a peaceful way out of this situation," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters according to Reuters.

"Compared to many professional diplomats, Musk is still searching for ways to achieve peace. And achieving peace without fulfilling Russia's conditions is absolutely impossible," he added.

Konstantin Ivashchenko (L), former CEO of the Azovmash plant and appointed pro-Russian mayor of Mariupol, visits a polling station as people vote in a referendum in Mariupol on Sept. 27, 2022. 

Konstantin Ivashchenko (L), former CEO of the Azovmash plant and appointed pro-Russian mayor of Mariupol, visits a polling station as people vote in a referendum in Mariupol on Sept. 27, 2022.  (Photo by STRINGER/AFP via Getty Images)

PUTIN SIGNS LAWS ANNEXING 4 UKRAINIAN REGIONS OF DONETSK, LUHANSK, KHERSON AND ZAPORIZHZHIA

In a series of polls he posted to Twitter Monday, Musk suggested that Ukraine cede Crimea over to Russia and that the U.N. hold its own referenda in the four Ukrainian regions Russia has attempted to annex.

"This is highly likely to be the outcome in the end – just a question of how many die before then," Musk said. 

Over 59% of the 2.7 million poll takers appeared to disagree with Musk’s proposals. Musk then posted a separate poll that questioned if the "will of the people who live in the Donbas and Crimea should decide whether they’re part of Russia or Ukraine."

Billionaire Elon Musk emailed CNBC, asking why the media gives attention to mass murderers.

Billionaire Elon Musk emailed CNBC, asking why the media gives attention to mass murderers. (Reuters)

RUSSIAN LAWMAKERS ACCEPT ANNEXED TERRITORY IN UKRAINE, ZELENSKYY CODIFIES 'IMPOSSIBILITY' OF PEACE TALKS

Kyiv has repeatedly said it will not cede land to Russian forces who have engaged in an illegal and brutal war in Ukraine, as Russian President Vladimir Putin looks to assert dominance over his southern neighbor.

The U.N. has also said it is illegal to hold forced referenda in occupied territory – therefore making last week’s voting results void under international law. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to Musk's proposal by posting his own poll on Twitter and asked: "Which [Elon Musk] do you like more? One who supports Ukraine (or) one who supports Russia."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with soldiers after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy poses for a photo with soldiers after attending a national flag-raising ceremony in the freed Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.  (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

Nearly 80% of the poll’s more than 2.4 million takers threw their support behind Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman on Tuesday reportedly alleged that "bots" were "actively participating in the voting," though he provided no evidence to back his claim.