Published

Former Carl's Jr. CEO rips left's groupthink epidemic, says it has 'metastasized almost into a religion'

Andy Puzder's 'Burgers to Billions' episode of 'Tucker Carlson Today' is streaming now on Fox Nation

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Andy Puzder: We're facing a group think on the left that's almost like a religion

Andy Puzder: We're facing a group think on the left that's almost like a religion

Andy Puzder, former CEO of Carl's Jr., on the trends of hiring in corporations based on ESG investing and hiring quotas on 'Tucker Carlson Today.'

Former CKE Restaurants CEO Andy Puzder ripped the left's groupthink epidemic in a recent interview, telling Fox News' Tucker Carlson that the collective push for certain ideals has become almost like a religion.

"We're facing a groupthink on the left that's metastasized almost into a religion," he said in a recent installment of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today."

Puzder, who oversaw popular fast food chains like Hardee's and Carl's Jr., said the left, "use[s] things like climate change" and "equity over equality" to reshape the private sector.

RAMPANT RETAIL THEFT MAKING INFLATION WORSE, THREATENS BLEEDING BUSINESSES, ECONOMISTS SAY

Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc., speaks during an editorial board meeting in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 10, 2009.

Andrew Puzder, chief executive officer of CKE Restaurants Inc., speaks during an editorial board meeting in New York, U.S., on Tuesday, March 10, 2009. (Photo by Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"We're no longer talking about hiring people based on merit, we're talking about hiring people based on diversity. Forget Martin Luther King's ‘we should judge people based on their character, their qualifications, their merit.’ We're now openly judging people on their race or their sex," he added.

Puzder called the push a "terrible trend," telling Carlson that ESG [environmental, social, and governance] investing is behind it, in part.

"A lot of this descends from this ESG mentality that the left has been able to impose on us through control by these asset managers of American business, America's private sector," he told Carlson.

BIDEN ADMIN UNDER FIRE FOR PURSUING DIVERSITY OVER MERIT: THEY'RE FINDING PEOPLE ‘WHO AREN’T HIGHLY-SKILLED'

Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Guillermo Cespedes (L) and Andy Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, parent company of Carl's Jr. attend the Carl's Jr. Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary on July 15, 2011, in Los Angeles, California.

Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Guillermo Cespedes (L) and Andy Puzder, former CEO of CKE Restaurants, parent company of Carl's Jr. attend the Carl's Jr. Celebrates Its 70th Anniversary on July 15, 2011, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Kohen/Getty Images)

He went on to call ESG investing a "real threat" to the private sector, adding that asset managers are using the American people's own money to implement certain policies.

"If you want to change the world, do it at the ballot box or do it with your own money," he said.

Puzder, who has been critical of ESG investing for some time, coincides with other Republicans who have critiqued elements of the environmental and social initiatives for politicizing business practices.

REPUBLICAN STATES TAKE DRASTIC MEASURE IN LATEST SALVO AGAINST ESG MOVEMENT

 The BlackRock logo is seen outside its offices in New York City, Oct. 17, 2016. 

 The BlackRock logo is seen outside its offices in New York City, Oct. 17, 2016.  (REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo)

Asset management firms like BlackRock, State Street, and Vanguard have all taken center stage with lead roles in the ESG movement.

FOX Business' Ronn Blitzer contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.